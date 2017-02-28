Eastern Hills boys advance to regionals

1:18 Dirk talks about Noel Pause

1:38 Jeff Banister likes choices for Rangers' fifth starter

1:15 Eddie Gamboa knows he's in a competition for Rangers rotation

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:16 Institutional racism targeted by FWISD policy

1:20 IKEA in Grand Prairie under construction

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:29 Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions