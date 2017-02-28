Keller boys top North Crowley to register historic victory

Keller senior guard R.J. Nembhard will get his share of points every night, but on Tuesday, it was his teammates who led a hand in making program history.
Nembhard scored a game-high 32 points as the No. 13 Indians knocked out North Crowley 66-51 in a Class 6A Region I quarterfinal playoff at Saginaw High School.
“I love my teammates,” said Nembhard, who will play at TCU in the fall. “I knew we had something special in the beginning and we all bought into the system.”
Keller (30-2) is making its first trip to regionals and meets Allen (29-6), a 69-58 winner against Killeen Shoemaker, at 6 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
“This was our third time here in the last four years so it was good to get over that hump,” Indians coach Randall Durant said. “It’s very special.”
Keller got out quick with a 16-3 lead on Brady Boyd’s 3-pointer with 1:48 left in the first quarter. The Indians led 18-6 after the period.
I love my teammates. I knew we had something special in the beginning and we all bought into the system.
Keller senior R.J. Nembhard
North Crowley (27-7) chipped away with a 7-2 start in the second quarter, and sophomore guard Grant Sherfield scored 10 points to cut into the Indians’ lead 30-24 at the half.
“The start was huge,” Durant said. “It let them know we were here to play.”
The Panthers got within six points in the third quarter before Nembhard scored the next seven points to push Keller’s lead to 45-32 late in the period. North Crowley would get as close as 10 points to end the game.
“It’s a surreal feeling, not being to the regional tournament, but I made it my mission to go as far as we can,” Nembhard said.
Carson Hughes scored nine points for Keller. Jackson Hataway added nine points, nine rebounds and three steals. Jared Bowman had a game-high seven assists.
This was our third time here in the last four years so it was good to get over that hump. It’s very special.
Keller coach Randall Durant
“From the start of the year, nobody predicted we could do this, but we knew the whole time,” Hataway said.
Sherfield led the Panthers with 19 points. Jordon Myers added 15.
Comments