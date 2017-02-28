Kennedale boys bounced by Midlothian Heritage in regional quarterfinals

Kennedale saw its playoff run come to an end on Tuesday.
Midlothian Heritage took a late third-quarter lead then held off the Wildcats 63-56 in a boys basketball Class 4A Region I quarterfinal at Mansfield Lake Ridge High School.
Heritage (30-5) will play Lubbock Estacado (23-10) at 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Christian University in the semifinals. Estacado beat Perryton 78-71 on Tuesday.
Kennedale (25-11) took an 11-6 lead on a Chris Saulsby basket with 1:24 left in the first quarter. But Heritage rallied and led 22-21 after a Kerrion Fields free throw with 2:15 left in the half and never trailed again.
The Wildcats pulled to 30-29 when Uniikye Washington scored off an assist from Tre Jones with 5:34 left in the third quarter. Washington and Jones led Kennedale with 15 and 14 points respectively.
Kennedale then missed its next seven shots and committed five turnovers during a 12-0 Heritage run that gave the Jaguars a 42-29 lead with 7:19 left in the game.
The Wildcats recovered and pulled to within 49-45 with 2:10 left, but that would be as close as they would get.
Heritage had four players in double-digit scoring, led by Michael Holland (16 points), Fields (15), Jackson McLaughlin (10), and Steven Wallace (10).
Devon Stapleton added 13 for Kennedale.
Comments