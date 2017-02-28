Longtime boys basketball coach J.D. Mayo retires

Longtime high school boys basketball coach J.D. Mayo announced his retirement on Tuesday night.
Mayo, who spent the past three seasons turning around the program at Joshua, leaves the game having won 805 career games, 698 while coaching Dallas Skyline from 1977-2009, where he coached such NBA talents like Larry Johnson and CJ Miles.
Mayo brought his success to a Joshua program known for its struggles, but changed the attitude in his three seasons with the Owls.
The Owls had 17 wins in the six years prior to Mayo’s arrival including back-to-back one-win seasons. In his first year, Mayo coached Joshua to nine wins, its most in eight years and took home their first trophy in a decade at the Glen Rose tournament.
Mayo won his 800th career game in a home victory over Fort Worth Benbrook on Nov. 29.
