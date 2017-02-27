Brock boys deny Bowie, advance to Class 3A Region I semifinals

The Brock boys basketball team led wire-to-wire Monday in a 58-55 defeat of Bowie at Saginaw High School that sends the Eagles to the Class 3A Region I semifinals.
Brock (27-8) opened the game with a 10-0 run and kept the Jackrabbits off the board for the first 5:29 of the game before Bowie (24-11) started to battle back. Twice in the fourth quarter the lead dwindled to just one point, but the Eagles always countered.
Bowie, which is coached by Zach Boxell’s father, Doug Boxell, defeated Brock during the regular season 58-54 in a tournament game in late December.
“We knew it was going to be a battle and they play physical,” Brock coach Zach Boxell said. “We were fortunate to jump out early and keep that lead. When they were able to cut it to one a couple of times we were always able to answer and stretch it out a bit.”
Taylor Perry scored 12 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter. Perry hit five 3-pointers, including three in the first half that helped Brock build a 28-21 halftime lead. Scott Thomas added 12 points, including six straight in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles.
Daniel Mosley led Bowie with 13 points, followed by Kason Spikes and Justin Franklin with 12 each. Spikes scored 11 of his 12 in the fourth quarter.
The Jackrabbits put together an 11-3 run in the third quarter while keeping Perry scoreless, leaving Brock with a 34-32 lead entering the final period.
“We just told Taylor to keep moving and against the zones to really attack the gaps,” Boxell said. “He did a real good job attacking the basket.”
Brock will face the winner of Wall vs. Crane in the regional semifinal.
