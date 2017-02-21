Tech, Keller coast to wins, Grapevine triumphs late

It took a half, but Fort Worth Trimble Tech solved the pesky Richland Rebels after intermission and coasted to a 60-46 victory in Tuesday’s Class 5A boys bi-district game at Thomas Coliseum.
Tied 24-all at halftime, the Bulldogs (21-9) outscored Richland by 14 in the second half.
Tech senior forward Jayen McClean recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds and one steal, senior post Jonathan Alexander added six points, 13 rebounds and three steals, and junior guard Kaleb Favors contributed 14 points, five assists and four steals.
“It’s kind of like boxing. You’re kind of feeling out the other team, and then you go in at halftime and make your adjustments,” Tech coach Wendell Ivory said. “For us, we feed off seeing the ball go through the net, and that turns our defense up. We got a few baskets, we put in a few from the outside, and that turned up the defense.
“When that happens, that’s when the flood gates open up.”
Richland (16-14) was determined to win from long range, and the Rebels swished their three 3-pointers of the game. Corey Thomas’ 3-pointer with 7:26 left in the second period gave Richland a 17-16 lead.
The Rebels finished the game making 9 of 25 from long range. Thomas led Richland with 15 points
Grapevine 57, Fort Worth Wyatt 56: Boone Montgomery stole the ball in the backcourt and his layup with 10 seconds remaining gave the Mustangs (22-15) a 5A bi-district win at Fossil Ridge High School as the Chaparrals (22-9) missed a shot at the buzzer.
Grapevine held a 13-9 lead after the first quarter, but the Chaparrals heated up from beyond the arc, using four 3-pointers to fuel a 23-6 run for a 32-19 halftime advantage.
Grapevine trailed by 17 at one point and by 10 entering the fourth quarter. Ethan Tabor led Grapevine with 20 points, while Montgomery added 15. Clint Maxfield led Wyatt with 12.
Keller 60, Mansfield 44: Mansfield cut into a 14-point halftime deficit, but couldn't hang on in the fourth quarter as Keller (28-2) knocked off the Tigers (17-17) in a 6A bi-district game at Richland High School.
The Indians meet Odessa Permian or El Paso Coronado in the area round. TCU signee R.J. Nembhard led Keller with 26 points, and Carson Hughes added 25. Evan McCarthy led the Tigers with 11.
Staff writers Kevin Casas and Shawn Smajstrla contributed to this report.
