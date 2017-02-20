Martin, Arlington Bowie, Timberview boys grab easy playoff wins

Arlington Martin forward Jalen Petillo got the Warriors’ playoff run started with a monster dunk against Keller Timber Creek early in the first quarter of Monday’s Class 6A bi-district playoff game at Coppell High School.
That play helped spark his team to a 19-point halftime lead and ultimately a berth in the area round as Martin defeated the Falcons 78-43.
The Warriors (22-9) next meet El Paso Americas or Midland.
Junior guard Yafet Alefnew led Martin with 20 points, including a string of six consecutive 3-pointers. Petillo scored 15 points.
Timber Creek (16-16) was led by 15 points from junior forward Alec Tribble, and 14 from junior guard Jimmy Mouser.
Mansfield Timberview 76, Burleson Centennial 57: Senior guard Tim Johnson recorded 26 points, seven assists and three steals to lead the Wolves (26-7) past the Spartans (18-14) in a 5A bi-district game at North Crowley High School.
Timberview also got solid guard play from Chris Mullins (21 points, five rebounds, three steals) and Isaac Likekele (18 points, 13 rebounds, three steals).
Centennial guard London Savala led his team with 19 points.
Arlington Bowie 76, Keller Fossil Ridge 38: The Vols (25-9) opened with an 11-0 run, and cruised to a rout of the Panthers (14-14) in the 6A bi-district nightcap at Coppell High School.
Bowie led by as many as 23 points in the second quarter before the Panthers clawed back to a 35-20 deficit on a Maurice Peyton 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
Fossil Ridge then opened the second half with an 8-2 run that got the Panthers within nine, but Bowie responded by scoring the next 12 points to take a 54-32 lead after three quarters.
Eight Volunteers scored, led by freshman Cade Cunningham’s 26. Junior Kyler Edwards added 23. Marcos Carlis led Fossil Ridge with nine.
Staff writers Kevin Casas, Matthew Martinez and Shawn Smajstrla contributed to this report.
Comments