Haltom girl and Richland boy are dfwVarsity Players of the Week

With 1,809 votes counted, Richland guard Corey Thomas is the dfwVarsity.com boys Player of the Week for Feb. 6-11, while Haltom guard April Phichitchareunsak is the dfwVarsity.com girls Player of the Week.
Coaches: submit nominations for Feb. 13-18 performances to sportszone@star-telegram.com by 5 p.m. Sunday.
Girls
G April Phichitchareunsak, Haltom - 329
F Sarah Haeussler, Aledo - 211
G Josie Ishmael, Benbrook - 195
G Caitlyn Foster, Colleyville Heritage - 162
Boys
G Corey Thomas, Richland - 339
G Avery Anderson, Justin Northwest - 184
G Jaylen Johnson, Burleson - 127
