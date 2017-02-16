Haltom girl and Richland boy are dfwVarsity Players of the Week

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15 Pause

1:13 Cullen Davis on learning to forgive

2:59 Cullen Davis on meeting with John Farr

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history'

2:37 Cullen Davis recalls the mansion murders

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:20 Gov. Greg Abbott talks about Ft. Hood flood related tragedy

0:38 Surveillance Video - Shooting at V-Live Dallas

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite