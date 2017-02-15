Questions abound as UIL boys basketball playoffs near start

1:09 Dollar General cigarette thief throws rock through glass case Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:39 Yu Darvish at ease with his surgically repaired elbow

2:14 Indicted Texas AG Ken Paxton likens himself to the Bible's "falsely accused"

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers

2:16 Institutional racism targeted by FWISD policy

1:21 Yu Darvish action at Rangers camp

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story