Boys Bball Recap: Late free throw sends Northwest to 6-5A title

1:45 What is bacterial meningitis? Pause

3:06 Ladder Safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:10 The Wall That Heals comes to the Stockyards

3:30 Victim of romance scam tells her story

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:34 Corner Bakery in Plano heavily damaged by fire early Wednesday

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:08 Driving performance declines when texting