Final Star Telegram high school basketball rankings

Final area high school basketball rankings as girls start the postseason on Monday, and boys go a week later.
Boys
1. Keller (26-2, 10-1 in 3-6A); Previous (1): TCU signee RJ Nembhard 26.5 points in two wins, Indians 3-6A champs.
2. Justin Northwest (26-5, 12-1 in 6-5A); Previous (2): Avery Anderson 33.5 points in two wins, Texans won first district title since 2010.
3. Mansfield Timberview (24-7, 11-2 in 10-5A); Previous (4): No. 2 seed in 10-5A.
T4. North Crowley (24-6, 11-2 in 4-6A); Previous (5): 54-48 win vs. Martin for first place tie. At Mansfield on Tuesday.
T4. Arlington Martin (20-9, 11-2 in 4-6A); Previous (3): Tied for 4-6A lead with North Crowley. At Lamar on Tuesday.
6. Chisholm Trail (23-5, 11-2 in 6-5A); Previous (6): Second place tie with Brewer.
7. Brewer (23-7, 11-2 in 6-5A); Previous (7): Second place tie with Chisholm Trail.
8. Kennedale (22-10, 11-0 in 7-4A); Previous (8): District 7-4A champs.
9. Eastern Hills (17-7, 12-1 in 8-5A); Previous (9): District 8-5A champs.
T10. Trimble Tech (19-9, 12-1 in 7-5A); Previous (10): Ends the season with North Side.
T10. Wyatt (21-8, 11-2 in 7-5A); Previous (10): Ends the season with Western Hills.
Girls
1. Mansfield Timberview (31-2); Previous (1): No. 1 seed, plays Arlington Seguin.
2. Kennedale (31-3); Previous (2): No. 1 seed, plays Midlothian Heritage.
3. Boswell (33-3); Previous (4): No. 1 seed, plays Denton.
4. Euless Trinity (27-5); Previous (3): No. 1 seed, plays Plano East.
5. Colleyville Heritage (26-6); Previous (5): No. 1 seed, plays Wyatt.
6. Arlington Bowie (29-3); Previous (6): No. 1 seed, plays Haltom.
7. Mansfield Summit (26-7); Previous (7): No. 2 seed, plays Burleson Centennial.
8. Keller (27-5); Previous (8): No. 1 seed, plays North Crowley.
9. Crowley (23-5); Previous (9): No. 1 seed, plays Waxahachie.
10. Trimble Tech (26-7); Previous (10): No. 1 seed, plays Dunbar.
