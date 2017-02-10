UIL area boys basketball standings

BOYS Area standings
(Through February 10)
x-clinched playoff berth
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
x-Keller
10
1
26
2
x-Timber Creek
8
4
16
15
x-Fossil Ridge
7
4
14
15
Abilene
5
6
12
16
Haltom
4
7
13
17
Central
3
8
12
18
Weatherford
2
9
13
16
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
x-North Crowley
11
2
24
6
x-Martin
11
2
20
9
x-Bowie
9
4
23
10
Mansfield
8
5
17
15
Lamar
7
6
14
16
Arlington
3
10
10
21
Paschal
2
11
8
23
Sam Houston
1
12
7
23
District 5-6A
W
L
W
L
x-Hebron
10
3
22
7
x-Flower Mound
9
4
19
11
Trinity
8
5
17
11
Lewisville
7
6
22
10
Marcus
7
6
14
12
Nelson
5
8
14
14
Carroll
5
8
12
14
L.D. Bell
1
12
6
25
District 6-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Northwest
12
1
27
5
x-Chisholm Trail
11
2
23
5
x-Brewer
11
2
23
7
Boswell
5
8
13
16
Aledo
5
8
8
21
Azle
3
10
8
22
Eaton
3
10
7
20
Saginaw
2
11
12
18
District 7-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Trimble Tech
12
1
19
9
x-Wyatt
11
2
21
8
x-Southwest
9
4
16
14
South Hills
7
6
9
18
Arlington Heights
6
7
7
18
Western Hills
4
9
9
21
YMLA
2
11
3
22
North Side
1
12
5
21
District 8-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Eastern Hills
12
1
17
7
x-Birdville
9
4
21
8
x-Grapevine
8
5
21
14
Richland
6
7
15
13
Colleyville Heritage
6
7
12
16
Dunbar
5
8
9
15
Polytechnic
5
8
7
15
Carter-Riverside
1
12
3
19
District 9-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Seguin
10
3
21
10
x-Cleburne
9
4
23
8
Granbury
7
6
20
12
Everman
7
6
18
13
Centennial
7
6
17
13
Crowley
7
6
15
14
Burleson
5
8
18
14
Joshua
0
13
11
19
District 10-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Waxahachie
13
0
23
6
x-Timberview
11
2
24
7
x-Midlothian
7
6
20
10
x-Lancaster
7
6
18
12
Lake Ridge
5
8
16
12
Summit
5
8
13
14
Legacy
4
9
14
20
Red Oak
0
13
6
22
District 7-4A
W
L
W
L
x-Kennedale
11
0
22
10
x-Mineral Wells
9
2
20
6
x-Castleberry
7
5
18
14
x-Lake Worth
6
5
13
19
Springtown
3
8
8
20
Benbrook
2
9
6
19
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
1
10
12
16
District 8-4A
W
L
W
L
x-Heritage
10
1
26
5
x-Life
10
1
25
7
Stephenville
6
6
9
18
Glen Rose
5
6
12
18
Alvarado
5
6
11
18
Venus
2
9
9
19
Godley
1
10
5
23
Comments