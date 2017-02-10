Boys Basketball

February 10, 2017 11:55 PM

UIL area boys basketball standings

BOYS Area standings

(Through February 10)

x-clinched playoff berth

District 3-6A

W

L

W

L

x-Keller

10

1

26

2

x-Timber Creek

8

4

16

15

x-Fossil Ridge

7

4

14

15

Abilene

5

6

12

16

Haltom

4

7

13

17

Central

3

8

12

18

Weatherford

2

9

13

16

District 4-6A

W

L

W

L

x-North Crowley

11

2

24

6

x-Martin

11

2

20

9

x-Bowie

9

4

23

10

Mansfield

8

5

17

15

Lamar

7

6

14

16

Arlington

3

10

10

21

Paschal

2

11

8

23

Sam Houston

1

12

7

23

District 5-6A

W

L

W

L

x-Hebron

10

3

22

7

x-Flower Mound

9

4

19

11

Trinity

8

5

17

11

Lewisville

7

6

22

10

Marcus

7

6

14

12

Nelson

5

8

14

14

Carroll

5

8

12

14

L.D. Bell

1

12

6

25

District 6-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Northwest

12

1

27

5

x-Chisholm Trail

11

2

23

5

x-Brewer

11

2

23

7

Boswell

5

8

13

16

Aledo

5

8

8

21

Azle

3

10

8

22

Eaton

3

10

7

20

Saginaw

2

11

12

18

District 7-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Trimble Tech

12

1

19

9

x-Wyatt

11

2

21

8

x-Southwest

9

4

16

14

South Hills

7

6

9

18

Arlington Heights

6

7

7

18

Western Hills

4

9

9

21

YMLA

2

11

3

22

North Side

1

12

5

21

District 8-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Eastern Hills

12

1

17

7

x-Birdville

9

4

21

8

x-Grapevine

8

5

21

14

Richland

6

7

15

13

Colleyville Heritage

6

7

12

16

Dunbar

5

8

9

15

Polytechnic

5

8

7

15

Carter-Riverside

1

12

3

19

District 9-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Seguin

10

3

21

10

x-Cleburne

9

4

23

8

Granbury

7

6

20

12

Everman

7

6

18

13

Centennial

7

6

17

13

Crowley

7

6

15

14

Burleson

5

8

18

14

Joshua

0

13

11

19

District 10-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Waxahachie

13

0

23

6

x-Timberview

11

2

24

7

x-Midlothian

7

6

20

10

x-Lancaster

7

6

18

12

Lake Ridge

5

8

16

12

Summit

5

8

13

14

Legacy

4

9

14

20

Red Oak

0

13

6

22

District 7-4A

W

L

W

L

x-Kennedale

11

0

22

10

x-Mineral Wells

9

2

20

6

x-Castleberry

7

5

18

14

x-Lake Worth

6

5

13

19

Springtown

3

8

8

20

Benbrook

2

9

6

19

Diamond Hill-Jarvis

1

10

12

16

District 8-4A

W

L

W

L

x-Heritage

10

1

26

5

x-Life

10

1

25

7

Stephenville

6

6

9

18

Glen Rose

5

6

12

18

Alvarado

5

6

11

18

Venus

2

9

9

19

Godley

1

10

5

23

