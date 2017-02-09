Eastern Hills and Poly players share dfwVarsity Player of the Week

With 40,062 votes counted, Eastern Hills forward Byron Hobbs and Polytechnic guard Jordan Mitchell finished in a tie for dfwVarsity.com boys Players of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 4, while Burleson Centennial forward Kayleigh Benson is the dfwVarsity.com girls Players of the Week.
Coaches: submit nominations for Feb. 6-11 performances to sportszone@star-telegram.com by 5 p.m. Sunday.
Girls
F Kayleigh Benson, Burleson Centennial - 15,561
G Taylor Morgan, Aledo - 13,348
G Harmoni Turner, Mansfield Legacy - 7,353
Boys
F Byron Hobbs, Eastern Hills - 820
G Jordan Mitchell, Polytechnic - 820
F Mason Hix, Granbury - 525
