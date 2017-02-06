Southlake Carroll boys in a jumbled 5-6A basketball race

After graduating 11 players from a team that finished second in district play a year ago, Southlake Carroll coach Eric McDade didn’t know what to expect for this season.
So far, the 2016-17 Dragons (13-12, 5-6 in District 5-6A) have more than overachieved.
“It’s one of those things where we’ve got four kids coming back and we don’t know how well that will mesh with the junior varsity kids coming up,” McDade said. “You just look at our bench throughout the game, there’s confidence, there’s excitement and the kids enjoy playing for each other.”
Carroll enters a final three-game stretch of the regular season focused on securing a playoff spot, but five other teams are also still in cntention for the three remaining playoff spots in 5-6A.
Hebron (21-6, 9-2) is the only 5-6A team to lock up a playoff spot. Carroll split its 5-6A games with Hebron, including Friday’s 51-44 loss at the Dragons’ home court.
Carroll currently shares fifth place with Trophy Club Nelson (14-12, 5-6) and Flower Mound Marcus (13-12, 5-6), but these teams are just a game behind fourth-place Lewisville (21-9, 6-5).
“These kids have been totally unselfish, that’s a trademark of our program,” McDade said. “When you have that kind of buy-in, there’s a lot of things that can turn a season into something special.”
Despite a notable size disadvantage from top to bottom, 6-foot-6 forwards Sam Bourcy and 6-4 Jack McBride have held their own near the basket.
Bourcy, a senior, is averaging 10.2 points per game and 3.9 rebounds, while McBride, a junior, averages 9.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. Junior guard Stephen Blomstrom averages 6.1 assists.
On defense, points off turnovers and aggressive play on the offensive boards have been a key ingredients to success. The Dragons force 4.2 steals per game, and collect 6.1 offensive rebounds.
That this gives the Dragons some added chances, but several games have slipped away at the end.
Against Hebron last week, Carroll took a 42-41 lead with just over 5:30 to play, but a 13-2 Hawks run proved to proved to be the difference.
“Our bounce back factor, though, has been incredible,” McDade said. “After Friday’s loss to Hebron, we had one of our best and energetic practices all season Saturday.
Carroll’s next two games are against Flower Mound (17-11, 7-4) and Euless Trinity (16-10, 7-4), then it’s Marcus.
“We’re looking at what’s left here in these final three games and it’s not much different than any other tough game all season,” McDade said. “We have to take care of business, be patient and play the kind of unselfish basketball we’ve played all season. I think we’re in a great scenario here at the end.”
