Star Telegram Area Basketball Rankings

February 6, 2017 12:39 PM

By Brian Gosset

One game remains on the girls regular season schedule. Three left for boys.

1. Keller (24-2, 8-1 in 3-6A); Previous (3): TCU signee RJ Nembhard made return to the court as Indians won twice.

2. Justin Northwest (24-5, 10-1 in 6-5A); Previous (1): Two point loss to Chisholm Trail, leads district by one game.

3. Arlington Martin (19-8, 10-1 in 4-6A); Previous (2): Lost to Mansfield, one game lead in district.

4. Mansfield Timberview (23-6, 10-1 in 10-5A); Previous (4): Put up 109 points on Lancaster, at Waxahachie on Tuesday for district title.

5. North Crowley (22-6, 9-2 in 4-6A); Previous (5): Holds down second by two games, at Martin on Tuesday for district title.

6. Chisholm Trail (21-5, 9-2 in 6-5A); Previous (7): 56-54 victory over Northwest to pull within a game of the Texans.

7. Brewer (21-7, 9-2 in 6-5A); Previous (7): Remains tied for second with Chisholm Trail.

8. Kennedale (20-10, 9-0 in 7-4A); Previous (9): One game lead over Mineral Wells. Wildcats own season series.

9. Eastern Hills (15-7, 10-1 in 8-5A); Previous (-): Highlanders defeated Birdville for seven-game winning streak, and clinched a share of the district title.

T10. Trimble Tech (16-8, 9-0 in 7-5A); Previous (10): Three point loss to Wyatt, leads district by one game.

T10. Wyatt (19-8, 9-2 in 7-5A); Previous (-): Pulled within a game of Trimble Tech, season series now tied.

1. Mansfield Timberview (30-2, 13-0 in 10-5A); Previous (1): Wrapped up a 25-0 home record in the past two years.

2. Kennedale (30-3, 11-0 in 7-4A); Previous (2): Faces Midlothian Heritage in the first round.

3. Euless Trinity (27-4, 11-2 in 5-6A); Previous (3): Outright 5-6A champions.

4. Boswell (29-3, 13-0 in 6-5A); Previous (4): Winning streak up to 21 games for the Pioneers.

5. Colleyville Heritage (25-6, 13-0 in 8-5A); Previous (5): Plays Grapevine on Tuesday for the district title.

6. Arlington Bowie (28-3, 13-0 in 4-6A); Previous (6): Plays Lamar on Tuesday for the district title.

7. Mansfield Summit (25-7, 10-3 in 10-5A); Previous (7): Clinched No. 2 in 10-5A.

8. Keller (25-5, 11-0 in 4-6A); Previous (8): Plays Weatherford on Tuesday for the district title.

9. Crowley (22-5, 13-0 in 9-5A); Previous (9): Outright 9-5A champions.

10. Trimble Tech (26-7, 14-0 in 7-5A); Previous (10): Finished off the season perfect in district play.

