Basketball Recap: Eastern Hills clinches share of 8-5A

The Eastern Hills boys basketball team were just 1-11 in district play last season and 5-18 overall.
Nearly a year later and the Highlanders clinched at least a share of the District 8-5A title on Friday night after defeating Birdville 44-41.
Birdville was the last team to beat Eastern Hills and nearly did again to snap the Highlanders’ six-game winning streak. The Hawks led 32-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Eastern Hills (15-7, 10-1 in 8-5A) held the Hawks (19-8, 7-4) to nine points in the final period (14-9) to pull out the victory and keep its winning streak alive.
The Highlanders own a three-game lead in 8-5A over Birdville and Grapevine. They finish out with Polytechnic, Grapevine and Carter-Riverside. They’re going to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, and looking for their first playoff win since 2006.
Byron Hobbs and Miguel Encarnacion led Eastern Hills with 17 and 15 points.
Birdville and Grapevine are tied for second at 7-4. Colleyville Heritage, Dunbar and Polytechnic are next at 5-6. Richland is 4-7.
Century mark
No. 9 Mansfield Timberview scored a season-high on Friday in its 109-82 victory over two-time defending 5A champ Lancaster.
Three Wolves scored 20 points led by Tim Johnson who dropped a team-high 34 points. Isaac Likekele added a huge double-double with 26 points and 18 rebounds. Chris Mullins also scored 22 points for Timberview (23-6, 10-1 in 10-5A).
Lancaster (17-11, 6-5), which began the season No. 1 in 5A by the TABC, led 18-15 after the first quarter. Timberview went on to score 25, 27 and 42 points in the next three quarters, outscoring the Tigers 94-64.
The Wolves bested their previous season high of 98 points, which came on Tuesday night over Legacy.
TJ Starks did all he could for Lancaster, scoring a game-high 45 points.
Timberview travels to No. 3 Waxahachie on Tuesday, one game back of the Indians in the standings. Waxahachie won the first meeting. The Wolves finish vs. Lake Ridge and at Summit.
Top Scorers
Tim Johnson (Timberview) 34, Tariq Roberts (Trimble Tech) 30, Jakeem Acres (Haltom) 29, Jordan Mitchell (Poly) 28, Jerred Fields (Dunbar) 27, Isaac Likekele (Timberview) 26, Jhivvan Jackson (Euless Trinity) 26, Kyler Edwards (Bowie) 25, Jahmius Ramsey (Summit) 24, Mikal Cooper (Timber Creek), Avery Anderson (Northwest) 23.
GIRLS
Playoff bound
Mansfield Legacy and Keller Timber Creek are the latest playoff bound area teams with one game left on the regular season schedule.
Legacy (20-10, 8-5) clinched a playoff berth for the second-straight year with a 77-56 win over Waxahachie, which entered the night tied with the Broncos for third place.
A close game turned into a rout when the Broncos outscored the Indians 29-10 in the final quarter. Harmoni Turner led all scorers with 18 points. Lyric Turner added 16 and Kelcy McHenry and Cyliest Smith had 13 and 11.
The Broncos clinched the third seed after sweeping the season series with the Indians. They finish at Lake Ridge on Tuesday and will face the No. 2 seed out of 9-5A; Burleson Centennial, Arlington Seguin or Cleburne.
In 3-6A, Timber Creek (18-8, 7-4) returns to the postseason in four years after defeating Haltom 63-36, holding the Buffs (8-14, 4-7) to single digits in three of four quarters.
Jazmyne Mason and Sydney Nunley led the way with 17 points apiece. Jayla Howard added 10 points. The Falcons also clinched the No. 3 seed behind Keller and Weatherford, and will play either Arlington Bowie or Lamar from 4-6A.
Faith Young had 10 points to lead Haltom, which still can make the postseason. The Buffs finish at Abilene (20-10, 5-6) on Tuesday. They’re one game back of the Eagles and a win will tie the district standings as well as the season series.
Top Scorers
Madison Williams (Trinity Valley) 37, Tanyjah Clopton (South Hills) 31, Te’Mya Harris (Dunbar) 28, Jhyrah Cobb (Trimble Tech) 24, Lexi Gordon (LD Bell) 23, Tierney Coleman (Arlington) 21, M’Kayla Malone (Saginaw) 20, Kenyah Hawkins (Dunbar) 20, Chennedy Carter (Timberview) 20, Kaylyn Cunningham (Lamar) 20, Malay McQueen (Bowie) 19.
Area playoff teams
Keller, Weatherford, Timber Creek, Bowie, Lamar, Martin, North Crowley, Trinity, LD Bell, Boswell, Northwest, Aledo, Chisholm Trail, Trimble Tech, Arlington Heights, Wyatt, Southwest, Colleyville Heritage, Grapevine, Birdville, Crowley, Burleson Centennial, Seguin, Cleburne, Timberview, Summit, Legacy, Kennedale, Godley.
