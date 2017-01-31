Eastern Hills, Tech and Wyatt primed for boys basketball success

After reaching the UIL boys state basketball tournament last season, Fort Worth Dunbar is finding the road a shade rockier in 2017.
And with that, Fort Worth Eastern Hills, Fort Worth Trimble Tech and Fort Worth Wyatt have stepped up to not only make the local district races interesting, but perhaps historic.
Wyatt coach Demarqus James believes it’s possible that Chaparrals team is chasing the schools first-ever district title.
“Dunbar was so dominant for so many years, I’ve looked back and I don’t think Wyatt’s ever been a district champ,” he said. “It’s personal for us, and definitely for me.”
With a 70-59 loss last Saturday to Grapevine, Dunbar sits 8-12 on the season and 4-5 in District 8-5A play.
Here’s how the top contenders in Fort Worth ISD are faring with the regular season winding down over the next three weeks:
TRIMBLE TECH
The Bulldogs (16-8, 9-0) hold a two-game lead on Wyatt in District 7-5A, but it’s been far from easy.
Tech counts a 38-36 win over Southwest and 55-50 win over the Chaps in its district win column. The Bulldogs face Wyatt one more time in the regular season.
The offense is producing nearly 60 points per game and is led in scoring by a couple of juniors, Kaleb Favors (14.0 points per game) and Tariq Roberts (13.7).
Last season’s district offensive MVP, Jaylen McClean, is third on the team, averaging 12.0 points.
“He’s not leading in scoring because the other two have really stepped up their game,” Tech coach Wendell Ivory said. “We played a hard non-district schedule, played well at our tournament in Lubbock and that’s where things just kind of came together.”
After three straight district titles, Tech finished fourth the last two seasons and made first-round playoff exits.
“These guys have matured, though, and several of them had brothers play at Tech so they’ve been around for some of the great runs,” Ivory said. “They can handle themselves.”
EASTERN HILLS
Just a year ago the Highlanders were 5-18 and won just one district game. With seven wins in their last eight games, District 7-5A front-runner Eastern Hills (13-7, 8-1 a two-game lead over Birdville and Grapevine.
The Highlanders create turnovers and scoring chances, while keeping opponents to 46.0 points per game in district play.
Five different players have high scorers in a district game, with senior guard Miguel Encarnacion averaging 15.6 points per game. Tamar Jeffery, Courtland Walton, Naython Malloy and Byron Hobbs have rotated the bulk of the offensive production.
WYATT
The Chaparrals (17-8, 7-2 in 7-5A) have used speed and full-court pressure to frustrate teams. Wyatt is shooting 51.5 percent as a team, led by senior forward Wesley Gardner’s 12.4 points a game.
Point guard Yverson St. Albert is averaging 11.8 points and 4.3 assists game, while junior Traylynn Spencer is averaging 8.4 rebounds game.
Two games behind Trimble Tech, the Chaps meet the Bulldogs Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Billingsley Field House.
Wyatt will need a win and another Tech loss on the closing stretch of games to pull even.
“It’s a personal thing for me,” Demarqus James said. “Watching my dad (former TCU assistant Rob Wright) win district titles coaching at Dallas Carter, I know we can do that here.”
