Keller Central coach wins despite wardrobe malfunction

The Keller Central boys basketball team got a home win over Weatherford 59-54 on Friday night, but for head coach Gerald Sledge, it wasn’t a typical game.
Sledge ripped his pants, wrapped a towel around his waist and was able to coach the Chargers (11-14, 2-4 in 3-6A) to a win.
Coach Sledge ripped his pants during the varsity Bball game vs. Weatherford. He grabbed a towel, kept coaching & got the WIN! #stayfocused pic.twitter.com/pDQF9PIPC7— Keller Central HS (@KellerCentralHS) January 23, 2017
After taking an 11-4 lead into the second quarter, Central’s margin was cut to three at halftime.
Then one minute into the third quarter, the incident happened.
“My initial thoughts were ‘I have split my pants’ so I jumped up, pulled my pants tight to my body to close the seams and immediately sat down. I tried coaching from the chair, but if you ever seen me coach that’s impossible so I grabbed a towel, wrapped it around me and started coaching because I wasn’t coming out of the game and it was a lot easier to take with a win,” Sledge said.
Assistant coach Chad Farmer went into the office, grabbed another pair of pants and Sledge changed at the end of the third quarter with his Chargers leading 38-37.
“I wasn’t sure how much of my backside was exposed, but I didn’t want to share any of it with our faithful fans,” Sledge said. “I have been getting a few jokes about it saying things like we like the Scottish kilt look coaching attire, at least you were matching, but most people that know me aren’t surprised that I kept coaching.”
The Chargers were able to hang on to defeat the Kangaroos as senior Jacob Reynolds scored a game-high 18 points. He added five rebounds, and freshman Latrell Jossell finished with 17 points and four steals. They sit in sixth place, but only a game out of a playoff spot as three teams are tied for third and fourth. They host Timber Creek on Tuesday night.
