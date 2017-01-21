Fort Worth area Class 6A, 5A and 4A basketball standings

GIRLS
Area standings
(Through January 20)
x-clinched playoff berth
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
x-Keller
8
0
23
5
x-Weatherford
7
1
15
9
Abilene
4
3
19
7
Timber Creek
4
3
0
0
Haltom
2
6
0
0
Central
1
7
0
0
Fossil Ridge
1
7
0
0
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
Bowie
9
0
24
3
Lamar
7
1
0
0
Martin
6
2
0
0
North Crowley
6
3
0
0
Arlington
4
5
0
0
Mansfield
2
7
0
0
Sam Houston
1
8
0
0
Paschal
0
9
0
0
District 5-6A
W
L
W
L
Trinity
8
1
24
3
L.D. Bell
7
2
17
10
Flower Mound
6
3
0
0
Lewisville
5
4
0
0
Marcus
5
4
0
0
Nelson
3
6
0
0
Carroll
1
8
8
16
Hebron
1
8
0
0
District 6-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Boswell
9
0
25
3
Northwest
8
1
20
9
Aledo
6
3
0
0
Chisholm Trail
5
4
0
0
Azle
3
6
0
0
Saginaw
3
6
0
0
Brewer
1
8
0
0
Eaton
1
8
0
0
District 7-5A
W
L
W
L
x-Trimble Tech
10
0
0
0
x-Arlington Heights
9
1
0
0
Southwest
6
3
0
0
Wyatt
5
4
0
0
YWLA
3
6
0
0
South Hills
2
8
0
0
Western Hills
2
7
0
0
North Side
1
9
0
0
District 8-5A
W
L
W
L
Colleyville Heritage
9
0
21
6
Grapevine
8
1
14
9
Birdville
6
3
0
0
Dunbar
4
4
0
0
Richland
4
5
0
0
Eastern Hills
2
6
0
0
Polytechnic
1
7
0
0
Carter-Riverside
0
8
0
0
District 9-5A
W
L
W
L
Crowley
9
0
18
5
Centennial
7
2
0
0
Seguin
7
2
0
0
Cleburne
6
3
0
0
Granbury
3
6
0
0
Everman
2
7
0
0
Joshua
2
7
0
0
Burleson
0
9
0
0
District 10-5A
W
L
W
L
Timberview
9
0
26
2
Summit
7
2
22
6
Legacy
6
3
0
0
Red Oak
4
5
0
0
Waxahachie
4
5
0
0
Lancaster
3
6
0
0
Midlothian
2
7
0
0
Lake Ridge
1
8
0
0
District 7-4A
W
L
W
L
Kennedale
8
0
27
3
Mineral Wells
6
1
0
0
Springtown
4
3
0
0
Benbrook
4
4
0
0
Castleberry
2
5
0
0
Lake Worth
1
5
0
0
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
0
7
0
0
District 8-4A
W
L
W
L
Godley
7
0
0
0
Stephenville
6
1
0
0
Glen Rose
5
3
0
0
Heritage
4
3
0
0
Life
2
6
0
0
Venus
2
5
0
0
Alvarado
0
8
0
0
BOYS Area standings
(Through January 20)
x-clinched playoff berth
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
Keller
4
1
20
2
Fossil Ridge
4
2
11
13
Haltom
3
2
12
12
Timber Creek
3
3
11
14
Abilene
3
3
10
13
Central
2
4
11
14
Weatherford
1
5
12
12
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
Martin
7
0
16
7
Bowie
5
2
19
7
North Crowley
5
2
18
6
Mansfield
4
3
13
13
Lamar
3
4
10
14
Arlington
2
5
0
0
Paschal
1
6
0
0
Sam Houston
1
6
0
0
District 5-6A
W
L
W
L
Trinity
5
2
14
8
Flower Mound
5
2
15
9
Hebron
4
2
16
6
Lewisville
4
3
19
7
Carroll
3
3
10
9
Marcus
3
3
10
9
Nelson
2
5
11
11
L.D. Bell
0
6
5
19
District 6-5A
W
L
W
L
Northwest
7
0
21
4
Chisholm Trail
6
1
18
4
Brewer
5
2
17
7
Boswell
4
3
0
0
Aledo
3
4
0
0
Eaton
2
5
0
0
Azle
1
6
0
0
Saginaw
0
7
0
0
District 7-5A
W
L
W
L
Trimble Tech
6
0
13
8
Wyatt
6
1
16
7
Arlington Heights
3
3
0
0
South Hills
3
3
0
0
Southwest
4
3
11
13
Western Hills
3
4
0
0
YMLA
1
6
0
0
North Side
0
6
0
0
District 8-5A
W
L
W
L
Eastern Hills
5
1
0
0
Birdville
4
3
0
0
Colleyville Heritage
5
2
0
0
Grapevine
4
3
0
0
Richland
3
4
0
0
Dunbar
2
4
0
0
Polytechnic
2
4
0
0
Carter-Riverside
1
5
0
0
District 9-5A
W
L
W
L
Everman
6
1
0
0
Centennial
5
2
0
0
Cleburne
5
2
0
0
Crowley
4
3
0
0
Seguin
4
3
0
0
Burleson
2
5
0
0
Granbury
2
5
0
0
Joshua
0
7
0
0
District 10-5A
W
L
W
L
Waxahachie
6
0
0
0
Timberview
6
1
19
6
Summit
3
4
0
0
Lake Ridge
3
3
0
0
Lancaster
3
3
0
0
Legacy
2
4
0
0
Midlothian
2
4
0
0
Red Oak
0
6
0
0
District 7-4A
W
L
W
L
Kennedale
6
0
17
10
Mineral Wells
4
1
0
0
Castleberry
4
2
0
0
Lake Worth
3
3
0
0
Springtown
2
4
0
0
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
1
4
0
0
Benbrook
0
6
0
0
District 8-4A
W
L
W
L
Heritage
5
0
20
4
Life
4
1
19
7
Alvarado
3
2
9
14
Stephenville
3
3
6
15
Glen Rose
2
3
9
15
Venus
1
4
8
14
Godley
0
5
4
18
Coaches: Report overall and district records to dlauber@star-telegram.com and sportszone@star-telegram.com.
