UIL state basketball to stay at the Alamodome through 2019

The UIL girls and boys basketball state tournaments will remain in San Antonio’s Alamodome through 2019, the organization announced on Thursday.
“The Alamodome and San Antonio have proven to be extremely welcoming and hospitable hosts for the UIL Basketball Tournaments,” said UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt. “We look forward to the tournaments’ continued success and growth at the Alamodome over the next two years.”
Since 2015, the state tournaments have been held at the Alamodome. It will also host the 2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four.
“We are honored to host the state basketball tournaments for the next three years,” said Alamodome general manager Nick Langella. “And, we will continue to do everything possible to make tournaments successful.”
Austin’s Frank Erwin Center was the prior host of the tournaments from 1978 up until 2014. The Fort Worth Dunbar boys were a state semifinalist last season while other Metroplex teams DeSoto, Lancaster and Dallas Lincoln won state titles. Brock, Lancaster and Plano West boys all won in 2015.
On the girls side, Argyle has won back-to-back titles while Duncanville won last season.
Tickets for the 2017 basketball state tournament are available through Ticketmaster. The girls will play March 2-4 while the boys play March 9-11.
Future state tournament dates
2018 Girls Basketball State Tournament: March 1-3, 2018
2018 Boys Basketball State Tournament: March 8-10, 2018
2019 Girls Basketball State Tournament: Feb 28- March 2, 2019
2019 Boys Basketball State Tournament: March 7-9, 2019
