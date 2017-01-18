Basketball Recap: Shake-up atop boys area rankings; girls go 9-1

Without TCU signee RJ Nembhard, Keller tried to keep its win streak alive, but Timber Creek picked up an important district win 70-54 on Tuesday night.
The Falcons (3-3 in 3-6A) had three players in double figures, led by 19 points by Jimmy Mouser. Timber Creek trailed 11-8 after the first quarter before outscoring the Indians by 19 points in the final three quarters.
Carson Hughes led Keller with a game-high 22 points. The Indians entered the evening with a 20-game winning streak, 20-1 overall, No. 12 in the 6A state ranks by TABC and 4-0 in 3-6A. They were also No. 1 in the latest area rankings.
Mansfield 73, Bowie 64
The No. 2 team in the area, Arlington Bowie dropped to 18-7 and 4-2 in 4-6A with a road defeat to the Mansfield Tigers.
Garrett Shaw led four players with a game-high 26 points as the Tigers forced a three-way tie for second in the district at 4-2.
Abdel Adebo 14, Evan McCarthy 13 and DJ Whiteside 10 chipped in points for Mansfield. Cade Cunningham led Bowie with 22 points.
District unbeatens
No. 3 Justin Northwest and No. 4 Arlington Martin improved to 6-0 in both 6-5A and 4-6A with wins over Haslet Eaton and Arlington.
Avery Anderson scored 35 points for Northwest (20-4), the No. 25 team in Class 5A. Tucker Dunn and Jordan Keyes added 13 and 12 points.
Martin (15-7) only got nine points as its leading scorer (Jalen Petillo), but 13 players scored while the defense held the Colts to just 24 points.
No. 9 Kennedale and No. 10 Trimble Tech also won to remain perfect in district play.
Big Game Friday
4-6A: Mansfield (4-2) vs. North Crowley (4-2)
6-5A: Brewer (5-1) vs. Northwest (5-1)
8-5A: Birdville (4-2) vs. Grapevine (3-3)
9-5A: Burleson Centennial (5-1) vs. Everman (5-1)
GIRLS
Nine of the top 10 teams in the area rankings won (Timberview, Euless Trinity, Kennedale, Boswell, Summit, Colleyville Heritage, Bowie, Keller, Crowley).
Timberview, Kennedale, Boswell, Heritage, Bowie, Keller and Crowley all stayed undefeated in district play.
Trinity’s 66-33 win over Southlake Carroll pushed the Trojans into sole possession of first place in 5-6A. Baylor signee Trinity Oliver scored a game-high 33 points. UC-Irvine signee Haleigh Talbert added 16 points.
First district win
Fossil Ridge picked up its first win in 4-6A play with a 52-46 home victory over rival Keller Central. The Panthers, who led 22-14 at the break, got a game-high 15 points from freshman Hailey Grant. Ty’Kiera Henry and Maria Perez-Diaz added 11 and 10 points. Central was led by Alana Antwine’s 14 points.
Brewer also got its first win in 6-5A with a narrow 53-52 victory over Saginaw. Kinley Ganninger and Roni Harris led the Bears with 17 and 16 points. Saginaw’s Molly Kaiser had a game-high 28 points.
North Side beat South Hills 33-30 for its first win in 7-5A.
Big Game Friday
4-6A: Lamar (7-1) vs. Martin (6-2)
8-5A: Birdville (6-2) vs. Grapevine (7-1)
10-5A: Summit (7-1) vs. Timberview (8-0)
10-5A: Red Oak (4-4) vs. Legacy (5-3)
