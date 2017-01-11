Basketball Recap: Carroll, Timberview boys win overtime thrillers

Sam Bourcy led Dragons in double figures as Southlake Carroll outlasted Hebron in triple overtime, 58-55. Carroll improves to 12-8 and 3-1 in District 5-6A.
Blake Bischler had 11 points and Eric Creech added 10 points. Jack McBride chipped in nine points.
The Hawks started quick with a 17-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Dragons got within two during halftime. They trailed by six entering the fourth before holding Hebron to six points in the final period to force overtime.
Timberview 61, Lancaster 60
In a battle of Top-5 teams in the state, No. 3 Mansfield Timberview got a huge road win over two-time defending state champ and No. 5 Lancaster 61-60 in overtime.
Tim Johnson scored 24 points and made two free throws with nine seconds left in overtime for the Wolves (17-5, 4-0 in 10-5). Chris Mullins and Isaac Likekele added 16 and 12 points.
Texas A&M signee T.J. Starks scored 28 for Lancaster (12-8, 2-2).
The Wolves host No. 16 Waxahachie in an early first-place battle on Friday.
Top Scorers: RJ Nembhard 32, Ryan Flores 28, Taelor Hawkins 26, Tim Johnson 24, Ethan Tabor 24, Latrell Jossell 23, Niko Bossinakis 23, Evan Williams 23, Jahmius Ramsey 23, Roland Jamison 22, Garrett Shaw 22
GIRLS
Double-Double
Mansfield Summit, No. 3 in Class 5A, kept pace with Timberview atop the District 10-5A standings with a 54-38 win vs. Red Oak. The Jaguars improved to 20-6 and 5-1, holding down second place (one game back of Wolves).
Freshman post Tommisha Lampkin put in a big double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing a whopping 21 rebounds. Amber Dixon and Khadijah Kelly added 15 and 12 points.
Summit visits Midlothian on Friday.
Top Scorers: Audrey Warren 30, Alexus Brigham 28, Lauryn Thompson 26, Lexi Gordon 24, Madison Williams 23, Jara Brailsford 23, Ariel Williams 21, Chennedy Carter 21
