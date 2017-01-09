Keller, Northwest boys; Bowie girls crack state rankings

The Keller Indians are on an 18-game winning streak and at 18-1, they cracked the Class 6A state poll from the TABC for the first time at No. 20.
Keller is the only area team in the poll. Others from the Metroplex included Cedar Hill (4), Denton Guyer (5), Skyline (6), Garland Lakeview Centennial (7), Duncanville (16), Coppell (23) and South Grand Prairie (24).
In Class 5A, Justin Northwest (17-4) upset No. 4 Chisholm Trail. Now the Texans are No. 25 in the state. Chisholm Trail came in at No. 17.
Mansfield Timberview jumped four spots to No. 3 after the Wolves beat No. 6 Midlothian and Legacy last week. Others from the Metroplex included Dallas Kimball (1), McKinney North (2), Lancaster (5), Dallas Wilson (7) and Waxahachie (16).
Arlington Bowie girls came in at No. 23 in Class 6A with a 20-3 record, 5-0 in 4-6A. Euless Trinity dropped to No. 9 while Duncanville (1), Plano West (6), DeSoto (11), Cedar Hill (12) and Plano East (17) are others.
Mansfield Timberview and Summit remained No. 2 and 3 in 5A. Boswell moved up one to No. 7 while Colleyville Heritage and Legacy came in at No. 16 and 19.
Kennedale girls are still No. 2 in 4A. Godley is still No. 4. Brock girls are No. 2 in 3A, boys are No. 6.
Comments