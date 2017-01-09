Boys Basketball

January 9, 2017 12:15 AM

Star Telegram Area Basketball Rankings

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Area teams are getting deeper into district play with some pulling away from the rest.

Boys

1. Keller (18-1, 2-0 in 3-6A); Previous (1): Indians win 18th straight game behind 35 points by RJ Nembhard vs. Fossil Ridge.

2. Arlington Bowie (16-6, 2-1 in 4-6A); Previous (3): Kyler Edwards’ jumper with 5.2 seconds sends Bowie past North Crowley 72-71.

3. North Crowley (15-5, 2-1 in 4-6A); Previous (2): Jordon Myers 22 points vs. Bowie, beat Lamar on Tuesday.

4. Justin Northwest (17-4, 3-0 in 6-5A); Previous (5): Avery Anderson with 26 points in win vs. Chisholm Trail.

5. Mansfield Timberview (16-5, 3-0 in 10-5A); Previous (6): Defeated No. 6 Midlothian, Legacy. Tim Johnson 48 points in two games.

6. Chisholm Trail (14-4, 2-1 in 6-5A); Previous (4): Beat Brewer on Tuesday.

7. Arlington Martin (12-7, 3-0 in 4-6A); Previous (10): Remained unbeaten in district play.

8. Brewer (14-6, 2-1 in 6-5A); Previous (9): Defeated Aledo on Friday.

9. Kennedale (14-10, 3-0 in 7-4A); Previous (-): Wildcats perfect in district.

10. Burleson Centennial (3-0 in 9-5A); Previous (-): Wins over Crowley and Arlington Seguin.

Others: Trimble Tech, Eastern Hills, Legacy, Trinity, Richland, Colleyville Heritage, Birdville, Cleburne, Everman, Boswell

Girls

1. Mansfield Timberview (22-2, 5-0 in 10-5A); Previous (1): Wins over Midlothian and No. 15 Legacy.

2. Euless Trinity (20-3, 4-1 in 5-6A); Previous (2): Defeated Hebron on Saturday.

3. Kennedale (24-3, 5-0 in 7-4A); Previous (3): Wildcats with 10-straight wins.

4. Boswell (21-3, 5-0 in 6-5A); Previous (4): Audrey Warren with 44 points in wins over Northwest and Saginaw.

5. Mansfield Summit (19-5, 4-1 in 10-5A); Previous (5): Amber Dixon scored 19 points in win vs. Lancaster.

6. Colleyville Heritage (17-6, 5-0 in 8-5A); Previous (6): Bryn Gerlich scored 24 and 30 points for Panthers.

7. Arlington Bowie (20-3, 5-0 in 4-6A); Previous (7): Malay McQueen 39 points in two wins.

8. LD Bell (15-8, 5-0 in 5-6A); Previous (-): Defeated Trinity on Tuesday, Lexi Gordon 40 points vs. Carroll on Saturday.

9. Keller (18-5, 4-0 in 4-6A); Previous (9): Ryanne Johnson scored 15 points in win vs. Fossil Ridge.

10. Crowley (14-5, 5-0 in 9-5A); Previous (-): Road wins over Granbury and Cleburne.

Others: Birdville, Lamar, Aledo, Trimble Tech, Weatherford, Justin Northwest, Burleson Centennial, Grapevine, Arlington Seguin, Burleson

Related content

Boys Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Vandals damage St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth

View more video

Sports Videos