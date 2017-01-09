Star Telegram Area Basketball Rankings

Area teams are getting deeper into district play with some pulling away from the rest.
Boys
1. Keller (18-1, 2-0 in 3-6A); Previous (1): Indians win 18th straight game behind 35 points by RJ Nembhard vs. Fossil Ridge.
2. Arlington Bowie (16-6, 2-1 in 4-6A); Previous (3): Kyler Edwards’ jumper with 5.2 seconds sends Bowie past North Crowley 72-71.
3. North Crowley (15-5, 2-1 in 4-6A); Previous (2): Jordon Myers 22 points vs. Bowie, beat Lamar on Tuesday.
4. Justin Northwest (17-4, 3-0 in 6-5A); Previous (5): Avery Anderson with 26 points in win vs. Chisholm Trail.
5. Mansfield Timberview (16-5, 3-0 in 10-5A); Previous (6): Defeated No. 6 Midlothian, Legacy. Tim Johnson 48 points in two games.
6. Chisholm Trail (14-4, 2-1 in 6-5A); Previous (4): Beat Brewer on Tuesday.
7. Arlington Martin (12-7, 3-0 in 4-6A); Previous (10): Remained unbeaten in district play.
8. Brewer (14-6, 2-1 in 6-5A); Previous (9): Defeated Aledo on Friday.
9. Kennedale (14-10, 3-0 in 7-4A); Previous (-): Wildcats perfect in district.
10. Burleson Centennial (3-0 in 9-5A); Previous (-): Wins over Crowley and Arlington Seguin.
Others: Trimble Tech, Eastern Hills, Legacy, Trinity, Richland, Colleyville Heritage, Birdville, Cleburne, Everman, Boswell
Girls
1. Mansfield Timberview (22-2, 5-0 in 10-5A); Previous (1): Wins over Midlothian and No. 15 Legacy.
2. Euless Trinity (20-3, 4-1 in 5-6A); Previous (2): Defeated Hebron on Saturday.
3. Kennedale (24-3, 5-0 in 7-4A); Previous (3): Wildcats with 10-straight wins.
4. Boswell (21-3, 5-0 in 6-5A); Previous (4): Audrey Warren with 44 points in wins over Northwest and Saginaw.
5. Mansfield Summit (19-5, 4-1 in 10-5A); Previous (5): Amber Dixon scored 19 points in win vs. Lancaster.
6. Colleyville Heritage (17-6, 5-0 in 8-5A); Previous (6): Bryn Gerlich scored 24 and 30 points for Panthers.
7. Arlington Bowie (20-3, 5-0 in 4-6A); Previous (7): Malay McQueen 39 points in two wins.
8. LD Bell (15-8, 5-0 in 5-6A); Previous (-): Defeated Trinity on Tuesday, Lexi Gordon 40 points vs. Carroll on Saturday.
9. Keller (18-5, 4-0 in 4-6A); Previous (9): Ryanne Johnson scored 15 points in win vs. Fossil Ridge.
10. Crowley (14-5, 5-0 in 9-5A); Previous (-): Road wins over Granbury and Cleburne.
Others: Birdville, Lamar, Aledo, Trimble Tech, Weatherford, Justin Northwest, Burleson Centennial, Grapevine, Arlington Seguin, Burleson
Comments