Basketball Recap: Late heroics sends Bowie past North Crowley

Trailing by 14 points entering the final quarter, Arlington Bowie wasn’t ready to pack up its bags just yet. The Volunteers scored 34 points in the final frame and sophomore guard Kyler Edwards hit the game-winning shot with 5.2 seconds left to upset No. 13 North Crowley 72-71 in District 4-6A.
The Volunteers (16-6, 2-1 in 4-6A) hung tough in the first quarter with the Panthers (15-5, 2-1) leading 24-21. Bowie only scored 17 points the next two quarters and trailed 52-38 after three.
Edwards scored a game-high 26 points. Freshman Cade Cunningham added 24 points. North Crowley was led with 22 points from Jordon Myers.
Winning streak
Keller won its 18-straight game, 65-56 vs. Fossil Ridge. TCU commit RJ Nembhard scored 36 points while Carson Hughes added 11. The Indians entered the week having won three tournaments this season, and No. 1 in the area basketball rankings.
The Indians are 18-1 and 2-0 in District 3-6A and have road games this week against Keller Central and Weatherford.
State teams
Justin Northwest picked up a huge win over Class 5A No. 4 Chisholm Trail 65-52. Avery Anderson scored 26 points. The Texans (17-4, 3-0 in 6-5A) outscored the Rangers 25-11 in the fourth quarter. Ryan Flores led the Rangers (14-4, 2-1) with 16 points.
Class 5A No. 7 Mansfield Timberview (16-5, 3-0 in District 10-5A) continues to put up wins, 76-62 over Mansfield Legacy. The Wolves led 61-36 after three. Chris Mullins and Tim Johnson scored 30 and 25 points. Malik Murad led the Broncos with 22 points.
GIRLS Big games
LD Bell senior Lexi Gordon recorded her second 40-point game of her high school career as the Raiders defeated Southlake Carroll 64-43 to improve to 15-8 and 5-0 in District 5-6A. Gordon, a UConn commit, had 47 points in a game vs. Haltom two years ago.
Gordon hit eight 3-pointers. Tiana Johnson added four 3-pointers for 12 points.
Colleyville Heritage junior Bryn Gerlich scored 30 points in a 57-27 win vs. Birdville. She was 11 of 23 from the field and hit three 3-pointers. McKinley Charles recorded five rebounds, four assists and five steals. The Panthers are 17-6 and 5-0 in 8-5A.
State teams
Euless Trinity, No. 2 in 6A, snapped a three-game skid, 40-21 vs. Hebron. Kayla Hunter scored a game-high 12 points. Baylor commit Trinity Oliver added 11 points. The Trojans are 20-3, 4-1 in 5-6A.
Mansfield Timberview, No. 1 in 5A, defeated No. 15 Mansfield Legacy 57-46. Texas A&M commit Chennedy Carter had 20 points. Lauryn Thompson added 10 for the Wolves (22-2, 5-0 in 10-5A).
The No. 3 team in 5A, Mansfield Summit also won, 63-33 vs. Lancaster. Three players scored in double figures with Amber Dixon’s 19 points leading the way. Zaria Williams and Tommisha Lampkin added 13 and 11 points for the Jaguars (19-5, 4-1 in 10-5A).
Boswell, No. 8 in 5A, took care of Saginaw 90-16. Four players scored in double figures, led by 28 points from Audrey Warren. Taylor Pelt added 19 points and Nia Dove and Day Gardner had 13 and 12 points for the Pioneers (21-3, 5-0 in 6-5A).
Kennedale guard commits
Senior Payton Williams committed to Hill College on Sunday. Williams was voted the first Girls Basketball Player of the Week this season. Kennedale (24-3, 5-0 in 7-4A) is No. 2 in Class 4A. The Wildcats won the Whataburger Girls tournament on Dec. 30.
Comments