Basketball Recap: Late heroics sends Bowie past North Crowley

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:51 Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle impressed with Seth Curry

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

1:28 Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on head coach Jason Garrett and the parable of peas and jello

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

1:16 Harrison Barnes Introduces New Hamburger