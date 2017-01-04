Basketball Recap: Legacy boys upset No. 1 Lancaster

The 5A state champs and No. 1 Lancaster Tigers strolled into Mansfield Legacy on Tuesday night, looking to get a win in District 10-5A.
When Legacy was held to just two points in the second quarter, it seemed to turn that way.
But the Broncos (11-12, 1-1), held the Tigers to nine in the third and went into the fourth trailing by two. Legacy put up a 24-point fourth quarter, outscoring Lancaster 24-14 to pull off the upset.
Malik Murad led all scorers with 20 points. Trevone Fuller and Brandon Reeves each had nine. TJ Starks led Lancaster with 14 points.
Timberview rout
In a battle between No. 6 and 7 in Class 5A, Mansfield Timberview poured it on Midlothian during a 67-34 District 10-5A win.
The Wolves (15-5, 2-0) allowed just 13 points in the second half and led 36-21 at the break.
Tim Johnson led three players in double figures with 23 points. Isaac Likekele had 14 and Chris Mullins added 12. Caden Archie led the Panthers with 12 points.
Double OT
Burleson Centennial and Mansfield Summit boys both got key district wins, but it took double overtime to do so, beating out Cleburne and Lake Ridge, respectively.
Jahmius Ramsey scored 32 points for the Summit Jaguars in a 62-60 win. The Jags scored just single digits twice with seven in the first and eight in the third, but were able to outscore the Eagles 17-10 in the fourth to tie the game after regulation.
The Centennial Spartans, who won 56-52, trailed by five with under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Anthony Hunter converted a 3-point play at the 2:36 mark, and Nate Adcox tied the game with a 3-pointer with 49 seconds left.
In the first overtime, Hayden Smith gave the Spartans a 50-46 lead, but Cleburne’s Jacob Gray had back-to-back baskets with 59 seconds to play. In the second overtime, the Yellowjackets had the ball with a chance to tie, but committed a turnover with 8.5 seconds left, and Smith hit a pair of free throws down the stretch.
Girls
LD Bell upset No. 2
Freshman Myra Gordon had 17 points, six steals and five assists and the Raiders (14-8, 4-0 in 5-6A) upset No. 2 Euless Trinity 46-42.
Connecticut signee Lexi Gordon added 14 points and eight rebounds for Bell, which got out to a 30-18 lead in the second half before the Trojans (19-3, 3-1) rallied to cut the deficit to one in the fourth.
It was Bell’s first win over Trinity since 2014.
Baylor signee Trinity Oliver led the Trojans with a game-high 26 points.
Have yourself a day
Colleyville Heritage took care of FW Eastern Hills 76-22 as senior guard McKinley Charles had herself a night. The 5-foot-5 Charles scored 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting, with four 3-pointers.
She added nine assists, four rebounds and six steals.
Junior Bryn Gerlich scored a game-high 24 points on 12 of 17 shooting for the Panthers, who led 18-6 after one and 42-11 at halftime.
Summit, Kennedale win
Upon terrific holiday tournament showings, Mansfield Summit and Kennedale got right back where they left off with wins on Tuesday night.
Summit jumped to No. 3 in Class 5A after finishing runner up to No. 1 Amarillo in the Spring Creek BBQ Invitational. The Jaguars defeated Lake Ridge 54-36. Tommisha Lampkin and Christina Baker led with 16 and 13 points.
Kennedale moved to No. 2 in Class 4A after upsetting Liberty Hill to win the Whataburger Girls tourney, then came back to beat Castleberry 98-16 in district play. Five scored in double figures led by Evie Whorley (18) and Payton Williams (16).
Comments