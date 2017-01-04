Keller senior forward voted Player of the Week

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka Pause

1:32 Envision Hemphill revitalization project tour

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

2:01 Godley teacher says "no more homework"

2:06 Texas Ballet Theater performs "Carmen"

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague