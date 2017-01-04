Boys Basketball

January 4, 2017 1:00 PM

Keller senior forward voted Player of the Week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Keller senior forward Carson Hughes was voted Boys Basketball Player of the Week (Dec. 26) on Twitter after the Indians won the Aledo Moritz Dealership Holiday Classic. It was the third tournament title this season for Keller, which improved to 16-1.

He received 39 percent of the 1,730 votes and just beat out Birdville’s Noah Wheeless. Others in the ballot included Boswell’s Breshun Berry and Brewer’s Pedro Castro.

Hughes scored 29 points and hit eight 3-pointers in a win over Justin Northwest then added 15 points in the championship game vs. McKinney.

Related content

Boys Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man killed in one-car rollover wreck overnight in southwest Dallas

View more video

Sports Videos