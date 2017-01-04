Keller senior forward voted Player of the Week

Keller senior forward Carson Hughes was voted Boys Basketball Player of the Week (Dec. 26) on Twitter after the Indians won the Aledo Moritz Dealership Holiday Classic. It was the third tournament title this season for Keller, which improved to 16-1.
He received 39 percent of the 1,730 votes and just beat out Birdville’s Noah Wheeless. Others in the ballot included Boswell’s Breshun Berry and Brewer’s Pedro Castro.
BOYS BB POW
Vote for 12 hrs
Castro
Hughes scored 29 points and hit eight 3-pointers in a win over Justin Northwest then added 15 points in the championship game vs. McKinney.
