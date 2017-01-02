Boys Basketball

January 2, 2017 12:41 PM

North Crowley, Timberview and Chisholm Trail boys make hoops poll

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

BOYS

Class 6A

1.

Dallas Skyline

17-0

2.

Klein Forest

17-0

3.

Houston Sam Houston

22-1

4.

San Antonio Wagner

18-1

5.

Spring Dekaney

14-4

6.

Cedar Hill

15-4

7.

Denton Guyer

14-3

8.

Garland Lakeview Centennial

17-3

9.

Houston Cy-Falls

15-3

10.

Austin Westlake

15-5

11.

Allen

16-3

13.

Waco Midway

17-2

14.

North Crowley

14-4

15.

Amarillo Tascosa

11-3

16.

Laredo Alexander

19-1

17.

Fort Bend Bush

11-4

18.

Duncanville

14-4

19.

Houston Bellaire

16-6

20.

Houston Clear Brook

14-3

21.

Spring Westfield

15-6

22.

El Paso Americas

19-1

23.

Cedar Park Vista Ridge

14-5

24.

Edinburg Vela

16-3

25.

Houston Clear Lake

14-5

Class 5A

1.

Lancaster

12-6

2.

Fort Bend Elkins

14-5

3.

Dallas Kimball

10-6

4.

Saginaw Chisholm Trail

13-3

5.

McKinney North

14-4

6.

Midlothian

15-3

7.

Mansfield Timberview

14-5

8.

Austin LBJ

11-4

9.

El Paso Burges

14-2

10.

El Paso Bowie

15-4

11.

Waco University

13-8

12.

Lubbock Coronado

18-2

13.

Brownsville Veterans Memorial

19-3

14.

Amarillo Palo Duro

11-2

15.

Little Elm

15-4

16.

Waxahachie

12-6

17.

Beaumont Ozen

10-5

18.

Fort Bend Marshall

16-5

19.

Amarillo

11-11

20.

Humble

16-5

21.

San Antonio Jefferson

14-5

GIRLS

Class 6A

1.

Duncanville

21-2

2.

Euless Trinity

22-2

3.

San Antonio Johnson

22-3

4.

Houston Clear Springs

17-3

5.

San Antonio Wagner

15-2

6.

Fort Bend Hightower

16-4

7.

Plano West

16-5

8.

Killeen Ellison

18-4

9.

Cedar Park Vista Ridge

19-4

10.

Pflugerville

17-7

11.

Cibolo Steele

17-5

12.

DeSoto

10-5

13.

Plano East

18-4

14.

Cedar Hill

18-6

15.

Houston Cy-Ranch

14-5

16.

Waco Midway

18-4

17.

Round Rock Cedar Ridge

17-6

18.

Converse Judson

14-4

19.

Katy Seven Lakes

20-3

20.

Spring Dekaney

18-4

21.

Houston Cy-Woods

14-5

22.

Laredo Alexander

20-1

23.

Houston Clear Falls

14-6

24.

Galena Park North Shore

17-4

25.

Pflugerville Hendrickson

18-7

Class 5A

1.

Amarillo

22-1

2.

Mansfield Timberview

20-2

3.

Mansfield Summit

17-6

4.

Canyon

14-2

5.

Barbers Hill

18-3

6.

El Paso Burges

16-3

7.

Tomball Memorial

16-4

8.

Saginaw Boswell

22-3

9.

Frisco Lone Star

14-5

10.

Frisco Liberty

12-5

11.

Plainview

19-4

12.

Kerrville Tivy

17-3

13.

Dayton

19-1

14.

The Colony

22-1

15.

Mansfield Legacy

14-7

16.

Georgetown

15-6

17.

Austin High

19-5

18.

Colleyville Heritage

15-6

19.

Prosper

15-6

20.

Tomball

13-5

21.

College Station

17-6

22.

Houston Madison

14-6

23.

Brownville Veterans Memorial

15-5

24.

Sulphur Springs

17-3

25.

Laredo Cigarroa

17-7

Class 4A

1.

Argyle

20-2

2.

Kennedale

22-3

3.

Godley

21-3

4.

Liberty Hill

20-2

5.

Tatum

22-0

6.

Levelland

18-3

7.

Navasota

24-3

8.

Gatesville

23-1

9.

Madisonville

17-3

10.

Abilene Wylie

13-7

Related content

Boys Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

View more video

Sports Videos