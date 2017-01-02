North Crowley, Timberview and Chisholm Trail boys make hoops poll

BOYS
Class 6A
1.
Dallas Skyline
17-0
2.
Klein Forest
17-0
3.
Houston Sam Houston
22-1
4.
San Antonio Wagner
18-1
5.
Spring Dekaney
14-4
6.
Cedar Hill
15-4
7.
Denton Guyer
14-3
8.
Garland Lakeview Centennial
17-3
9.
Houston Cy-Falls
15-3
10.
Austin Westlake
15-5
11.
Allen
16-3
13.
Waco Midway
17-2
14.
North Crowley
14-4
15.
Amarillo Tascosa
11-3
16.
Laredo Alexander
19-1
17.
Fort Bend Bush
11-4
18.
Duncanville
14-4
19.
Houston Bellaire
16-6
20.
Houston Clear Brook
14-3
21.
Spring Westfield
15-6
22.
El Paso Americas
19-1
23.
Cedar Park Vista Ridge
14-5
24.
Edinburg Vela
16-3
25.
Houston Clear Lake
14-5
Class 5A
1.
Lancaster
12-6
2.
Fort Bend Elkins
14-5
3.
Dallas Kimball
10-6
4.
Saginaw Chisholm Trail
13-3
5.
McKinney North
14-4
6.
Midlothian
15-3
7.
Mansfield Timberview
14-5
8.
Austin LBJ
11-4
9.
El Paso Burges
14-2
10.
El Paso Bowie
15-4
11.
Waco University
13-8
12.
Lubbock Coronado
18-2
13.
Brownsville Veterans Memorial
19-3
14.
Amarillo Palo Duro
11-2
15.
Little Elm
15-4
16.
Waxahachie
12-6
17.
Beaumont Ozen
10-5
18.
Fort Bend Marshall
16-5
19.
Amarillo
11-11
20.
Humble
16-5
21.
San Antonio Jefferson
14-5
GIRLS
Class 6A
1.
Duncanville
21-2
2.
Euless Trinity
22-2
3.
San Antonio Johnson
22-3
4.
Houston Clear Springs
17-3
5.
San Antonio Wagner
15-2
6.
Fort Bend Hightower
16-4
7.
Plano West
16-5
8.
Killeen Ellison
18-4
9.
Cedar Park Vista Ridge
19-4
10.
Pflugerville
17-7
11.
Cibolo Steele
17-5
12.
DeSoto
10-5
13.
Plano East
18-4
14.
Cedar Hill
18-6
15.
Houston Cy-Ranch
14-5
16.
Waco Midway
18-4
17.
Round Rock Cedar Ridge
17-6
18.
Converse Judson
14-4
19.
Katy Seven Lakes
20-3
20.
Spring Dekaney
18-4
21.
Houston Cy-Woods
14-5
22.
Laredo Alexander
20-1
23.
Houston Clear Falls
14-6
24.
Galena Park North Shore
17-4
25.
Pflugerville Hendrickson
18-7
Class 5A
1.
Amarillo
22-1
2.
Mansfield Timberview
20-2
3.
Mansfield Summit
17-6
4.
Canyon
14-2
5.
Barbers Hill
18-3
6.
El Paso Burges
16-3
7.
Tomball Memorial
16-4
8.
Saginaw Boswell
22-3
9.
Frisco Lone Star
14-5
10.
Frisco Liberty
12-5
11.
Plainview
19-4
12.
Kerrville Tivy
17-3
13.
Dayton
19-1
14.
The Colony
22-1
15.
Mansfield Legacy
14-7
16.
Georgetown
15-6
17.
Austin High
19-5
18.
Colleyville Heritage
15-6
19.
Prosper
15-6
20.
Tomball
13-5
21.
College Station
17-6
22.
Houston Madison
14-6
23.
Brownville Veterans Memorial
15-5
24.
Sulphur Springs
17-3
25.
Laredo Cigarroa
17-7
Class 4A
1.
Argyle
20-2
2.
Kennedale
22-3
3.
Godley
21-3
4.
Liberty Hill
20-2
5.
Tatum
22-0
6.
Levelland
18-3
7.
Navasota
24-3
8.
Gatesville
23-1
9.
Madisonville
17-3
10.
Abilene Wylie
13-7
