Star Telegram Area Basketball Rankings

Area teams finished up the tournament season and dive right into district play from now until the playoffs start in mid-February.
Boys
1. Keller (16-1); Previous (2): Indians won their third tournament of the year at the Aledo Moritz Holiday Classic.
2. North Crowley (14-4); Previous (1): Panthers were 1-2 at the Whataburger tournament.
3. Arlington Bowie (14-6); Previous (4): Went second in the FWISD Classic.
4. Chisholm Trail (13-3); Previous (3): Rangers went 2-1 in the Byron Nelson tourney. No. 4 in 5A.
5. Justin Northwest (15-4); Previous (6): Finished third at the Moritz Classic.
6. Mansfield Timberview (14-5); Previous (7): Lost to 6A champ DeSoto before reeling off three-straight wins for Whatabuger consolation championship. No. 7 in 5A.
7. Birdville (13-4); Previous (-): Won the Bridgeport tournament.
8. Cleburne (14-5); Previous (10): Yellowjackets went 3-1 in Frederickburg tourney.
9. Brewer (13-5); Previous (8): Bears were 2-1 at the Wagstaff tournament.
10. Arlington Martin (10-7); Previous (-): Warriors 1-2 at Whataburger. Losses by 2 and 4 points.
Others: Everman, Boswell, Fossil Ridge, Timber Creek, Trinity, Wyatt, Dunbar
Girls
1. Mansfield Timberview (20-2); Previous (1): Third place at Spring Creek Invite. Lost to now 5A No. 1 Amarillo, beat then No. 2 Canyon.
2. Euless Trinity (19-2); Previous (2): Trojans placed fourth at Sandra Meadows. Losses to McEachern, Ga. and 6A No. 1 Duncanville.
3. Kennedale (22-3); Previous (3): Wildcats won Whataburger tourney.
4. Boswell (19-3); Previous (4): Won the MT Rice tourney.
5. Mansfield Summit (17-5); Previous (5): After finishing second in Spring Creek tourney, Jags jumped to No. 3 in 5A.
6. Colleyville Heritage (15-6); Previous (6): Went 2-2 at Sandra Meadows, No. 18 in 5A.
7. Arlington Bowie (16-3); Previous (9): Vols went 5-1 in Spring Creek Invite, finished seventh.
8. Mansfield Legacy (15-6); Previous (10): Broncos went 2-2 at Spring Creek, losses to Bowie and Canyon. No. 15 in 5A.
9. Keller (17-5); Previous (7): Indians 3-2 at Spring Creek. Loss by 3 to Legacy.
10. Birdville (13-6); Previous (-): Hawks finished second at Weatherford tourney.
Others: Justin Northwest, Burleson Centennial, Trimble Tech, Crowley, Burleson, Grapevine
Comments