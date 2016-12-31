Boys Basketball

December 31, 2016 12:52 PM

Bowie boys win first semifinal at Fort Worth tournament

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

19th annual Fort Worth ISD Classic

Arlington Bowie 69, Fort Worth Wyatt 54

The Vols (14-5) reached the final by building a first-half lead on the Chaparrals (11-5), then holding off a third-period rally by the Fort Worth squad.

Wyatt trailed 36-25 at halftime, but cut the deficit to 42-37 on a 3-pointer by Charles Adkins with 3:55 left in the third period. A Bowie 3-pointer by Kyler Edwards and free throws from Richard Robinson and Cade Cunningham pushed the Vols back to 49-37 lead less than a minute later.

Edwards led all scorers with 23 points, and Cunningham added 20 in the win. Wyatt was led by 16 from Wes Gardner.

Related content

Boys Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Arlington Bowie grabs berth in FWISD title game over Wyatt

View more video

Sports Videos