Bowie boys win first semifinal at Fort Worth tournament

19th annual Fort Worth ISD Classic
Arlington Bowie 69, Fort Worth Wyatt 54
The Vols (14-5) reached the final by building a first-half lead on the Chaparrals (11-5), then holding off a third-period rally by the Fort Worth squad.
Wyatt trailed 36-25 at halftime, but cut the deficit to 42-37 on a 3-pointer by Charles Adkins with 3:55 left in the third period. A Bowie 3-pointer by Kyler Edwards and free throws from Richard Robinson and Cade Cunningham pushed the Vols back to 49-37 lead less than a minute later.
Edwards led all scorers with 23 points, and Cunningham added 20 in the win. Wyatt was led by 16 from Wes Gardner.
