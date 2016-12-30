Bowie and Wyatt boys advance to semifinals at FWISD Classic

Arlington Bowie 54 Flower Mound Marcus 49
The Vols (13-5) held off the Marauders (9-8) to take Friday’s quarterfinal game at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
Bowie guard Richard Robinson took charge in the fourth quarter, scoring six of his 11 points, making three key steals and handing out four assists. Marcus squeezed the Bowie lead to three, but Robinson and the Volunteers had an answer each time.
Vols guard Kyler Edwards scored five points in the deciding quarter and led Bowie scoring with 21 points. Jake Watermiller scored 15 to lead Marcus.
Fort Worth Wyatt 75, Austin LBJ 71 (OT)
The Chaparrals (11-4) outlasted LBJ in another quarterfinal that saw seven lead changes and five ties.
After falling behind 22-12 on a pullup jumper from Darnell Barnett on the first possession of the second quarter, Wyatt clawed back into things before halftime. Wesley Gardner turned around in the lane for a bucket that made it 29-21 with 2:50 left before halftime before Traylynn Spencer’s leaner in the lane a minute later made it 29-25.
LBJ hung onto a 33-29 halftime lead, but Wyatt went up 35-34 on Yverson St. Albert’s breakaway hoop set up by Dominic Williams’ steal early in the third. Gardner’s bucket in the lane and Kendrick Brown’s rainbow 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the third put the Chaps up 49-45 headed into the fourth.
But Wyatt found itself down 59-52 with 5:13 to play after coach DeMarqus James was whistled for a technical foul for arguing calls with officials. The Chaps battled back to tie the game, 61-61 on a Clint Maxfield 3-pointer, a Williams transition hoop and two Spencer free throws.
Gardner led Wyatt with 21 points, while St. Alberts had 12, including the three-point play that gave Wyatt its 69-68 lead with three minutes left in overtime. DeAndre Johnson and Brian Batts led LBJ, who will face Arlington Bowie in the semifinals Saturday, with 19.
