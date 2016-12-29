Whataburger Boys second day action: Martin, Timberview win

Arlington Martin and Mansfield Timberview won consolation games Thursday during Day 2 of the Whataburger Boys Orange Division.
Martin 46, Richland 43
Isaiah Pittman’s 3-pointer with under 20 seconds left capped off Arlington Martin’s win over Richland during Day 2 of the Whataburger Orange Division in the consolation round.
THAT DUDE PITTMAN @HoopInsider @ihss_dfw @MartinWarriorBB @dfwvarsity Martin up 1, 11.6 left @smoothzay2 pic.twitter.com/rxlCiecRSi— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) December 29, 2016
The two teams traded blows in the first half - Martin led 14-7 after one before Richland came back to tie it at 20-20 at the break on Landon Le’s layup with seconds remaining.
The Rebels and Warriors each scored 10 points in the third quarter to go into the fourth tied at 30-30, then the Rebels led for most of the final quarter until Martin came back.
Pittman finished with 15 points, three 3-pointers, and Jalen Petillo added 15, nine in the opening frame.
Timberview 84, Trinity 60
Mansfield Timberview defeated Euless Trinity in the first game of Day 2 of the Whataburger Boys Orange Division consolation round.
The Wolves doubled up the Trojans in the first quarter, going up 24-12 through the opening eight minutes. William Owens made four buckets for eight points. Chris Mullins and Tim Johnson both hit 3-pointers.
Timberview increased its lead to 45-26 at the break.
The Trojans made a small push with a 21-16 advantage in the third quarter, but Timberview outscored Trinity 22-13 in the fourth to complete the win.
Mullins scored a game-high 22 points. Johnson finished with 17 points and Isaac Likekele added 13 points.
Devin Newton had a team-high 17 points for Trinity while UT-San Antonio signee Jhivvan Jackson added 16 points.
