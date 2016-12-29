FWISD Classic day one: Wyatt, Ridge and Bowie boys win openers

Lewisville 82, Fort Worth South Hills 64
Despite a spirited effort from the Scorpions, the Fighting Farmers held off Fort Worth South Hills, 82-64, Thursday afternoon to advance to the quarterfinals of the Fort Worth ISD Tournament at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
South Hills (1-11) trailed early, but were back to a 44-30 deficit by halftime after Dashontray Peavy and Quashon Wair combined for 13 points for the Scorpions in a 19-point second quarter.
Lewisville (9-5) answered with a 21-13 onslaught in the third period as Jydonn Griffith scored 12 of his team-high 20 points, putting the Farmers up, 65-43.
South Hills finished the game on a 21-17 run, but could not overcome the large deficit. Peavy and Wair each scored 15 points to lead the Scorpions.
Keller Fossil Ridge 69, Dallas Adams 41
The Panthers nailed 11 three-pointers on their way to a convincing 69-41 win over Adams in the opening round.
Fossil Ridge (9-9) meets Lewisville in the championship bracket quarterfinals Friday at 6:30 pm in the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
The Panthers connected twice from long range on their first two trips down the court, taking an early 9-0 lead they never surrendered. By halftime, Fossil Ridge led 33-16 and increased the advantage to 54-29 before the reserves took over.
Senior Brendon Blontz hit four three-pointers on his way to a team-high 22 points for the Panthers while senior Michael Wilkerson added 13 points with three long-range bombs. Bryan Adams (5-9) got 23 of its 41 points from sophomore Kavon Freeman.
Fort Worth Wyatt 62, Arlington Seguin 58
Wyatt (10-4) outlasted a hard-charging Seguin run in the fourth quarter to escape with a win in an opening-round game.
The Chaparrals first took control of the game in the second quarter, when they scored the first seven points after a 13-13 tie ended the first. Tyresse Baker scored twice on the offensive glass before guard Kevin Shed nailed a 3-pointer along the baseline to put Wyatt up 20-13 with five minutes left before halftime.
Forward Wes Gardner scored on a late break from Daylon Tanksley to put Wyatt up 32-24, and the Chaps took a 34-26 lead into halftime. Gardner led all scorers with 23 points in the win and pulled down six rebounds.
But it was guard Yverson St. Albert who came up big to fend off the Seguin run in the fourth quarter. He scored 11 of his 16 points in the final frame and four in the game’s final minute. He paired that with three steals on the defensive end.
Forward Albert Davis led Seguin with 15 points in the loss.
Arlington Bowie 67, Denton 56
Bowie (12-5) took control of their opener in the third quarter. The Volunteers outscored Denton 20-7 in the third to turn a four-point halftime deficit into a 49-40 lead going into the fourth.
Point guard Richard Robinson and freshman forward Cade Cunningham had a lot to do with the turnaround. Cunningham cut toward the basket and Robinson found him with 5:40 to play in the third to put Bowie up 35-34. The Vols wouldn’t surrender the lead for the rest of the game.
Robinson hit a 3-pointer in the deep wing to put Bowie up 38-34 a minute later, and followed that by knifing through the lane with 2:35 left in the third. The senior finished with 12 points, eight assists and four steals, while Cunningham had a game-high 24 points to go along with seven rebounds.
Denton (7-7) was led by guard Joseph Frisby’s 14 points, including four 3-pointers in the first half.
FM Marcus 56, FW Arlington Heights 40
Arlington Heights got off to a solid start in the tournament’s opening game, but after Mike Raymond found Dreaun Washington open inside for an early 7-4 lead on Flower Mound Marcus, the Yellow Jackets’ offense stalled. Marcus responded with 13-0 run and had control by the second quarter.
Heights (3-9) did not score for nearly eight minutes, and Marcus took its biggest lead of the first half, up 24-10, on a drive from Nelson Chevis midway through the second. Heights fought back late in the third and early in the fourth, though, as Washington’s putback inside with 35 seconds left in the third made it 33-30 Marcus.
Washington led all scorers with 18 points and 12 rebounds for Heights. Conner Bleasdell and L.J. Daniel led Marcus with nine points apiece. The Marauders (9-7) outscored Heights 20-8 in the fourth quarter and held the Yellow Jackets to single-digit scoring in three of the game’s four quarters.
