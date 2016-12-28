Keller and McKinney boys reach Moritz Dealerships finals at Aledo

McKinney 54, Keller Timber Creek 40
The Lions cruised into the championship game of the Moritz Holiday Classic Tournament Wednesday afternoon, pulling away late for a 54-40 semifinal win over Keller Timber Creek.
Down 32-26 midway through the third quarter, McKinney (11-7) answered with an 11-0 run to take a 38-34 lead going into the final period, then outscored the Falcons,16-6, the rest of the way.
In a game that featured multiple ties and lead changes throughout the first half, Timber Creek (9-10) led 23-21 at halftime after the Lions missed 8-of-16 free throws in the first two periods.
The game was still close with 4:00 left, but McKinney post Tony Lyons got loose for consecutive baskets underneath as the Lions finished the game on a 10-0 run.
Lyons and Kam Givens combined for 28 points for Mckinney while Timber Creek’s David Valmore was the only Falcon in double figures with 10 points.
Keller 59, Justin Northwest 51
The Indians rode a torrid second half performance to a 59-51 semifinal win Wednesday over the Texans to advance to the championship game of the Moritz Dealerships Holiday Classic at Aledo High School.
Keller will meet the winner of McKinney and Keller TimberCreek in the title game later today.
The Indians (16-1) overcame a sluggish start, rebounding from an early 18-point deficit (27-9) with a 39-point outburst after halftime. Carson Hughes caught fire, nailing six 3-pointers in the final two frames to complete the comeback. Hughes led Keller with 27 points.
Sophomore Avery Anderson led the Texans to a fast start, hitting from inside and out for 13 first-half points. He finished the game with 25, but his teammates only added eight more points. Down 31-20 at the break, Keller opened the third quarter on a 16-4 run to take the lead (36-35), then finished with a 23-16 run to finish the game.
