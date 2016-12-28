Whataburger Boys Orange Division recaps

The Class 6A No. 17 Garland Lakeview Centennial Patriots were in control from begining to end in their 63-46 victory over Plano West in the second game of the Whataburger Orange Division on Wednesday at W.G. Thomas Coliseum.
The Patriots were up 16-6 after the first quarter and 35-18 at halftime.
Brendan Brooks had a game-high 24 points for Lakeview Centennial, including five 3-pointers. Zhaire Smith had 15 points, 11 in the second quarter, and Nicolas Rene added eight points.
Ryan Zambie paced Plano West with 11 points, with three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Jeremy Richmond also had 11 points.
McNeil 67, Martin 65
Oregon commit Victor Bailey Jr. scored a game-high 29 points as Round Rock McNeil rallied to beat Arlington Martin in overtime 67-65 to open the 2016 Whataburger Orange Division on Wednesday at W.G. Thomas Coliseum.
Bailey found Casey Meyer down low with 2.8 seconds left in overtime for the win.
Bailey to Meyer. Mavs by 2, 2.8 left pic.twitter.com/k7Z3rUCCXl— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) December 28, 2016
Martin (9-6) was in control through three quarters, leading by 14 points, but the Mavericks outscored the Warriors 28-14 in the final period.
A pair of 3-pointers by DJ Kane and four free throws by Bailey got the Mavericks within 53-48 with 4:30 to go. Another free throw, steal and dunk by Bailey made it 53-51 just 28 seconds later.
Bailey drained a 3-pointer to give McNeil a 60-58 lead with 1:30 left until Martin’s Nick Gardner got a steal and uncontested layup to tie it with 57.5 seconds left in regulation.
Isaiah Pittman scored for Martin to tie the game at 65-65 with under 30 seconds left in overtime.
Bailey, who scored 23 points after halftime, added four rebounds and three assists for McNeil (11-4). Kane had 14 points while Jonathan Zeiner and Meyer added 11 and eight points, respectively.
Martin was led by Jalen Petillo’s 12 points and seven rebounds. Jay’Len Wilson added seven points, five boards, six assists and three steals. Nine players scored for the Warriors, four of which had nine points apiece.
The Mavericks were 17 of 24 from the line, 15 of 21 after the break. Martin went 9 of 16 overall.
Look for updates on Twitter at @Gosset41 and @dfwVarsity
Comments