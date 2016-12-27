Moritz Classic: Keller, Northwest, Timber Creek, McKinney win

It was the McKinney and E.J. Clark show to cap off Day 1 of the Moritz Holiday Classic at Aledo High School on Tuesday.
Clark scored 26 points, 10 in the third quarter, and McKinney ran past Arlington Oakridge 73-39 and into Wednesday’s 1:30 p.m. semifinal against Keller Timber Creek.
The Lions, which beat Terrell in the first round earlier Tuesday, got out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and 27-18 at halftime.
Oakridge kept it close in the first half and early in the third quarter, but McKinney took advantage with a 23-11 period and held the Owls to just 21 points after the break.
Antonio Lyons added 12 points and four rebounds for the Lions, and Camryn Givens had nine points and six boards. McKinney outscored Oakridge 45-21 in the second half.
The Owls beat host Aledo in the first round.
Timber Creek 59, Grace Christian 40
An early lead in the first quarter on Tuesday proved to be enough to get Keller Timber Creek past Grace Christian (Knoxville, TN) 59-40 and into the semifinals of the Moritz Holiday Classic at Aledo High School.
The Falcons await McKinney at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Timber Creek led 21-9 after the first quarter thanks to four 3-pointers by Jimmy Mouser, who finished with six and a game-high 18 points.
The Falcons, who beat Arlington Sam Houston in the first round early Tuesday, held Grace Christian to single digits in the second quarter too, and went into halftime leading 32-17.
Grace Christian would make a run in the third quarter and got within 43-32 entering the fourth.
But Mouser, Mikal Cooper and David Valmore shut the door to advance.
Valmore added 16 points and four rebounds for Timber Creek. Cooper had team-highs with four assists and four steals.
Connor Arnold led the Wildcats with 15 points and four boards, and Grant Ledford added 12 points. The Wildcats beat Arlington in the opening round.
Justin Northwest 50, Granbury 46
Three players for Justin Northwest scored in double figures and Tucker Dunn got the game-winning steal as the Texans hung on to beat Granbury 50-46 in the second quarterfinal game on Tuesday during the Moritz Holiday Classic at Aledo High School.
Northwest moves on to play Keller in Wednesday’s noon semifinal.
Granbury trailed 49-46 with seven seconds left, but its inbound pass was taken away from Dunn, who was fouled and iced the game with a free throw.
This one was close all throughout with the Texans’ 12-7 advantage after the first quarter proving to be the difference.
Avery Anderson led the Texans in scoring with 15 points to go with 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jordan Keys added 12 points and six boards and Julian Smith had 10 points.
The Texans, who opened the tournament up with a 55-52 victory over Mansfield in the first round early Tuesday, led the Pirates 24-21 at halftime and 38-35 after three.
Granbury, which beat Weatherford 76-62 in the first round, was paced by Eric Kirchner’s double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds. Mason Hix added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Keller 67, Everman 56
Keller senior guard RJ Nembhard scored a game-high 31 points, 16 in the second half, as the Indians defeated Everman 67-56 in the first quarterfinal game on Tuesday during the Moritz Holiday Classic at Aledo High School.
The Indians advanced to Wednesday’s noon semifinal game against Justin Northwest.
Everman got out to an 18-12 lead after the first quarter, but Keller outscored the Bulldogs 21-10 in the second to go into halftime leading by five points. Nembhard had 15 points at the break.
Nembhard, who signed to play for Jamie Dixon and TCU in November, added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, including a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to give Keller a 53-43 lead.
Carson Hughes scored 14 points for the Indians, who beat Mansfield Summit 70-43 during the first round games early Tuesday. Brady Boyd added nine points and seven boards.
Everman, which got past Fort Worth Paschal in the first round, got 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists from Jonathan Jackson, who had 14 after halftime. Roger Hanner added 17 points and four rebounds.
