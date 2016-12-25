Holiday tournaments feature some of the best, and wrap up 2016

It’s been nearly two months since the Texas high school basketball season started and like every year, the calendar changes as Tarrant County-area teams take to numerous holiday tournaments, with most beginning on Wednesday.
The top tournaments on the boys side will be the Whataburger Tournament Orange Division, and the Fort Worth Independent School District tourney at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
For the girls, the Mansfield Spring Creek Invitational and Sandra Meadows Classic at Duncanville always feature state-ranked teams in Texas, champions from other states and multiple highly recruited players.
Other tournaments include those at Aledo, Trophy Club Nelson, Keller Central, and the Whataburger Boys Blue and Girls Blue Divisions at Saginaw Chisholm Trail and Saginaw High School.
Boys
Whataburger Boys Orange Division Thomas Coliseum Wednesday-Friday
The 59th annual Whataburger Tournament again features a loaded field, which includes some of the best state-ranked teams and two defending champions in Little Rock Parkview (AR) and DeSoto (6A).
Teams to watch
North Crowley: Panthers are 13-2 and No. 5 in 6A. Averaging 72 points per game and have won seven in a row; Austin Westlake: No. 10 team in 6A is 13-3 on the season; DeSoto: Eagles beat Killeen Shoemaker to win the tourney title last year, then defeated Humble Atascocita for the 6A state title in March; Little Rock Parkview (AR): No. 1 ranked team in Arkansas; Garland Lakeview Centennial: 14-2 Patriots are No. 17 in 6A; Mansfield Timberview: No. 19 in 5A, 11-4 on the year behind triple threat of Tim Johnson, Chris Mullins and Isaac Likekele; Killeen Shoemaker: Finished runner up in last year’s tournament; Plano West: 2015 state champs are 11-5 this season and averaging 68.3 points per game.
Players to watch
Jordon Myers (North Crowley): Two-time defending 4-6A MVP; Grant Sherfield (North Crowley): Star Telegram and district Newcomer of the Year last season, averaged 20.9 points per game; C.J. Roberts (Richland): Member of the Star Telegram Super Team last season with 22.5 points per game, signed to Missouri; Jhivvan Jackson (Euless Trinity): Signed to UT-San Antonio, made Puerto Rico’s Under-18 National team in April; Jalen Petillo (Arlington Martin): Averaging 24 points in the past two games; Mike Adewunmi (Mansfield Lake Ridge): Signed to Houston; Khalil Garland (Little Rock Parkview): Four-star recruit is No. 54 on ESPN 100 for class of 2017, signed to Arkansas; Victor Bailey, Jr. (Round Rock McNeil): Made the all tourney team last season, 89th ranked player is four-star recruit signed to Oregon; Matthew Mayer (Austin Westlake): Junior small forward ranks 42nd for class of 2018 and is a four-star recruit; Ethan Henderson (Little Rock Parkview): Junior power forward is committed to Arkansas.
Whataburger Boys Blue Division Saginaw Chisholm Trail High School Wednesday-Friday
While the Orange Division features some of the top 6A and 5A schools, the Blue Division does the same for 4A and 3A, inclduing two of the top five in 4A (Abilene Wylie, Argyle) and four of the top 10 in 3A (Brock, Ponder, Peaster, Wall).
Teams to watch
Abilene Wylie: 14-3 this season, No. 4 in 4A; Argyle: No. 5 in 4A is 13-1, playoff berth 15 years in a row; Brock: 12-4 on the season and No. 4 in 3A; Ponder: No. 5 team in 3A is 14-2 and only losses have come to 5A Little Elm and 4A Fairfield; Wall: Hawks are 10-0 and No. 7 in 3A, and only remaining undefeated team in the 3A top 10.
Players to watch
Chase Harris (Ponder): Senior has had a terrific career, district Newcomer, TABC all region and 2A state all tournament as a freshman, Offensive MVP, all region and TABC all state as a sophomore, and Offensive MVP and all region as a junior; Rylan Waldo (Ponder): Big man is the leading rebounder; Nathan Priddy (Argyle): District MVP and TABC 4A All Region; David Davis (Argyle): First team all district last season; Taylor Perry (Brock): 6-foot-1 senior was on state champion team from two years ago.
Fort Worth ISD Classic Wilkerson-Greines Center Thursday-Saturday
The 19th annual Fort Worth tournament is a 16-team field with four of which from Fort Worth (South Hills, Wyatt, Dunbar and Arlington Heights) including a 5A state semifinalist in Dunbar.
Team to watch
Dunbar: Last year’s 5A state semifinalist; Lewisville: Beat Dunbar 77-74 earlier in the season; Wyatt: 9-4 this season with key wins over Waco University, Brewer and Justin Northwest; Killeen Ellison: 12-3 this year and No. 22 in 6A; Austin LBJ: No. 6 in 5A.
Players to watch
Keylan McNeil (Keller Fossil Ridge): Double figure scoring in past six games, 15 points per game; Parrish Price (North Forney): Senior is averaging 17.6 points and 3.4 assists per game; Kyler Edwards (Arlington Bowie): Had a pair of 40-point games this season; Cade Cunningham (Arlington Bowie): Scored team high 18 on Dec. 20, only a freshman; Jerred Fields (Dunbar): Wildcats leading scorer.
Byron Nelson Christmas Tournament Trophy Club Nelson High School Tuesday-Thursday
Byron Nelson and Saginaw Chisholm Trail are area teams in the eight-team bracket, which also includes Lake Dallas, Richardson, Wylie, Coppell, Rockwall Heath and Parish Episcopal.
Teams to watch
Chisholm Trail: Rangers are No. 9 in Class 5A and have won six in a row after improving to 11-2 and 1-0 in 6-5A. Ryan Flores scored 18 points while Cameron Huntsman chipped in 17 points in a win over Haslet Eaton on Dec. 20.
Players to watch
Ryan Flores (Chisholm Trail): Averaging 17.3 points during Rangers’ six-game winning streak; Braylen Young (Byron Nelson): Averaging 15.6 points in past five games.
Moritz Dealerships Holiday Classic Aledo High School Tuesday-Wednesday
Out of the 16-team field, 14 are from the area and seven of the eight games will feature area teams going up with one another. Unlike the other tournaments, this one begins on Tuesday and lasts two days.
Teams to watch
Keller: Indians are 13-1 on the season and have already won two tournaments; Arlington Oakridge: Owls sit at 6-1 and will open tourney against host Aledo; Justin Northwest: The 13-3 Texans are averaging 65 points per game while holding their opponents to 53 points per game.
Players to watch
Avery Anderson (Northwest): Averaging 22 points per game in the last three, voted the first dfwVarsity Player of the Week this season; Jonathan Jackson (Everman): 9-5A Co-MVP last year with 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.0 blocks per game; R.J. Nembhard (Keller): Signed to TCU, Nembhard leads the Indians in points per game and has scored 25 or more points in five-consecutive outings.
Girls
Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational Mansfield, Summit, Timberview, Legacy High School Wednesday-Friday
The always competitive holiday tournament, this year is no different in Mansfield as three of the top-five teams in the state in Class 5A are in it including Timberview (1), Canyon (2) and Amarillo (4). Summit (8) is also playing along with Legacy (18) and 6A teams Cypress Ranch (9) and Keller (17). Arlington Bowie, Lamar, Martin, Cleburne, Crowley, Grapevine, L.D. Bell, Lake Ridge and Mansfield are other area teams competing.
Teams to watch
Timberview: No. 1 team in 5A is 16-1 and has gone 49-2 the past two seasons. Only loss this year came against 6A No. 1 Duncanville; Canyon: No. 2 team has won a state title 18 times, including the past three years. Lost 59-57 to Timberview in last year’s Spring Creek final; Keller: Indians are 14-3 and No. 17 in Class 6A; Amarillo: No. 4 team in 5A has gone to the playoffs 20 of the last 21 years. Only loss this year came to Canyon 51-44.
Players to watch
Chennedy Carter (Timberview): No. 6 prospect in the nation, the senior was district MVP last season and signed to Texas A&M; Lexi Gordon (Bell): A three-time Star Telegram Super Team selection, Gordon signed to UConn last month and is Bell’s all-time leading scorer; Myra Gordon (Bell): The freshman Gordon already has over 10 Division I offers; Taelour Pruitt (Crowley): Surpassed 1,000 points for her career earlier this season; Kelsi Chavez (Cleburne): The two-sport star (volleyball), Chavez is averaging 21.7 points in the past three games, including 29 and 27 on Dec. 6 and 13; Kayla Wells (SGP): No. 89 prospect is a four-star recruit going to Texas A&M; Mallory Lockhart (Keller): Scored 24 points in a district win over Abilene on Dec. 20; Lauren Heard (Guyer): Signed to TCU, Guyer’s leading scorer has the Wildcats at 12-4 this year; Tiara Malone (Martin): Has led the Warriors in scoring in every single game of the year, averaging 20.8 points per game; Jasmyne Robinson (Bowie): Last year’s 4-6A MVP as a sophomore, made the Star Telegram Super Team.
Sandra Meadows Classic Duncanville High School Wednesday-Friday
The 66th annual Sandra Meadows Classic features area teams Colleyville Heritage and Euless Trinity in the 28-team field. Five of the top 10 teams in Class 6A will be playing; Duncanville (1), Trinity (2), Clear Springs (3), Vista Ridge (6) and Plano West (8).
Teams to watch
Heritage: Panthers are 13-4 and up to No. 19 in Class 5A; Trinity: Trojans have yet to drop a game this season and are No. 2 in 6A. Duncanville: No. 1 in 6A is a state powerhouse that has won its tournament 22 times including last year and four in five years; Frisco Liberty: Class 5A state runner up last season, No. 12 in 5A; Conway (AR): 2014 state champs went 29-2 last season; McEachern (GA): Three-time defending state champs, and winners in four of five years.
Players to watch
Bryn Gerlich (Heritage): The daughter of UTA women’s basketball coach Krista Gerlich, the junior is leading the Panthers with 18.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. She surpassed 1,500 career points earlier this month; Trinity Oliver (Trinity): Baylor signee, Oliver was the Star Telegram Super Team Player of the Year last season, and a strong candidate this year. She hit 2,000 career points with a career-high 40 points on Dec. 16; Quannecia Morrison (McEachern): Senior is a five-star recruit per espnW HoopGurlz and No. 31 in the nation for the class of 2017, committed to Georgia; Jordan Hamilton (Liberty): Committed to Northwestern, senior is a four-star recruit and No. 96 in the nation; Zarielle Green (Duncanville): The junior is a five-star recruit and No. 12 in the country for the class of 2018.
Whataburger Girls Blue Division Saginaw High School Wednesday-Friday
State champs fill up this tournament inclduing Wall, Argyle Liberty Christian, Dallas Christian, and Fort Worth Lake Country Christian.
Teams to watch
Kennedale: No. 4 in Class 4A, Wildcats are 18-3 this season; Wall: No. 2 in Class 3A, eight returners from last year’s state champion team; Argyle Liberty Christian: No. 9 in TAPPS 6A, two-time defending state champ; Lake Country Christian: Three averaging double digits in McKenna Whites, Morgan Campbell and Madison Cawley.
Players to watch
Evie Whorley (Kennedale): Led the team in scoring last season and was named to the Star Telegram Super Team; Payton Williams (Kennedale): The senior guard has improved her scoring from last season and was voted the first dfwVarsity Player of the Week for this season; Sawyer Lloyd (Wall): Last year’s district Newcomer; Tatum Barber (Liberty Christian): TAPPS all tournament team.
