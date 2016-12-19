Boys Basketball

December 19, 2016 2:12 PM

Star Telegram Area Basketball Rankings

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Boys and Girls area basketball teams (Dec. 19)

Boys

1. North Crowley (12-2): Panthers opened the season No. 5 in 6A, and now back there after beating Coppell 65-31. Grant Sherfield had 17 points.

2. Keller (12-1): Indians have won two tournaments this season. TCU signee RJ Nembhard has scored 25 or more points in four straight games.

3. Chisholm Trail (10-2): The Class 5A No. 9 Rangers have won five straight. Beat Everman behind Ryan Flores’ 22 points.

4. Arlington Bowie (N/A): Kyler Edwards dropped 41 points last week in a win vs. Mansfield Summit. Freshman Cade Cunningham is also a player to watch.

5. Euless Trinity (N/A): UT-San Antonio signee Jhivvan Jackson is a scorer and has a few 40 point games already this season.

6. Justin Northwest (12-3): Five straight wins for the Texans. Avery Anderson had 25 and 15 points to lead the team in two wins last week.

7. Mansfield Timberview (10-4): Tim Johnson, Chris Mullins and Isaac Likekele make for a dangerous triple threat in District 10-5A. No. 19 in 5A.

8. Brewer (10-4): Bears beat Burleson 63-59 last week. UTA signee Pedro Castro had 24 points on 8 of 11 shooting. He’s averaging 18.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

9. Arlington Seguin (10-4): Wins over Arlington Bowie, Mansfield Lake Ridge and Joshua in the past three games. No. 20 in 5A.

10. Cleburne (11-4): 6-foot-3 junior forward Addison Wallace had 25 points in a loss to Everman on Friday.

Others: Lake Ridge, Everman, Arlington Martin, Richland, Birdville, Grapevine, FW Wyatt

Girls

1. Mansfield Timberview (15-1): Texas A&M signee Chennedy Carter, Trelynn Tyler and company has helped Timberview to 48 wins in past 50 games. No. 1 in 5A.

2. Euless Trinity (16-0): Trojans are No. 2 in 6A. Baylor signee Trinity Oliver scored a career-high 40 points and hit 2,000 for her career on Friday vs. Byron Nelson.

3. Kennedale (17-3): Payton Williams scored 16 and 20 points in two wins for the Class 4A No. 4 team in the state.

4. Boswell (15-3): 5A No. 9 Pioneers started 6-5A play with win over Azle and Haslet Eaton. Audrey Warren had 18 and 20 points.

5. Mansfield Summit (12-5): Three of five losses against 5A No. 1 Timberview, 6A No. 3 Clear Springs and 6A No. 9 Cypress Ranch. No. 8 in 5A.

6. Colleyville Heritage (12-4): Started district with two wins at a combined score of 155-27. Bryn Gerlich is scoring 18.5 points per game for 5A No. 19 team.

7. Keller (13-3): 6A No. 17 Indians start 2-0 in District 3-6A.

8. LD Bell (11-6): Moved to 3-0 in 5-6A with a win over Flower Mound. UConn signee Lexi Gordon had 36 points and 14 rebounds.

9. Arlington Bowie (11-2): 10 straight wins for Volunteers.

10. Mansfield Legacy (12-5): Broncos rank No. 18 in Class 5A.

Others: Birdville, Justin Northwest, Arlington Lamar, Eaton, FW Arlington Heights, FW Trimble Tech, Crowley, Arlington Seguin, Burleson Centennial, Grapevine

Related content

Boys Basketball

Comments

Videos

Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Buccaneers

View more video

Sports Videos