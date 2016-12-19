Star Telegram Area Basketball Rankings

Boys and Girls area basketball teams (Dec. 19)
Boys
1. North Crowley (12-2): Panthers opened the season No. 5 in 6A, and now back there after beating Coppell 65-31. Grant Sherfield had 17 points.
2. Keller (12-1): Indians have won two tournaments this season. TCU signee RJ Nembhard has scored 25 or more points in four straight games.
3. Chisholm Trail (10-2): The Class 5A No. 9 Rangers have won five straight. Beat Everman behind Ryan Flores’ 22 points.
4. Arlington Bowie (N/A): Kyler Edwards dropped 41 points last week in a win vs. Mansfield Summit. Freshman Cade Cunningham is also a player to watch.
5. Euless Trinity (N/A): UT-San Antonio signee Jhivvan Jackson is a scorer and has a few 40 point games already this season.
6. Justin Northwest (12-3): Five straight wins for the Texans. Avery Anderson had 25 and 15 points to lead the team in two wins last week.
7. Mansfield Timberview (10-4): Tim Johnson, Chris Mullins and Isaac Likekele make for a dangerous triple threat in District 10-5A. No. 19 in 5A.
8. Brewer (10-4): Bears beat Burleson 63-59 last week. UTA signee Pedro Castro had 24 points on 8 of 11 shooting. He’s averaging 18.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
9. Arlington Seguin (10-4): Wins over Arlington Bowie, Mansfield Lake Ridge and Joshua in the past three games. No. 20 in 5A.
10. Cleburne (11-4): 6-foot-3 junior forward Addison Wallace had 25 points in a loss to Everman on Friday.
Others: Lake Ridge, Everman, Arlington Martin, Richland, Birdville, Grapevine, FW Wyatt
Girls
1. Mansfield Timberview (15-1): Texas A&M signee Chennedy Carter, Trelynn Tyler and company has helped Timberview to 48 wins in past 50 games. No. 1 in 5A.
2. Euless Trinity (16-0): Trojans are No. 2 in 6A. Baylor signee Trinity Oliver scored a career-high 40 points and hit 2,000 for her career on Friday vs. Byron Nelson.
3. Kennedale (17-3): Payton Williams scored 16 and 20 points in two wins for the Class 4A No. 4 team in the state.
4. Boswell (15-3): 5A No. 9 Pioneers started 6-5A play with win over Azle and Haslet Eaton. Audrey Warren had 18 and 20 points.
5. Mansfield Summit (12-5): Three of five losses against 5A No. 1 Timberview, 6A No. 3 Clear Springs and 6A No. 9 Cypress Ranch. No. 8 in 5A.
6. Colleyville Heritage (12-4): Started district with two wins at a combined score of 155-27. Bryn Gerlich is scoring 18.5 points per game for 5A No. 19 team.
7. Keller (13-3): 6A No. 17 Indians start 2-0 in District 3-6A.
8. LD Bell (11-6): Moved to 3-0 in 5-6A with a win over Flower Mound. UConn signee Lexi Gordon had 36 points and 14 rebounds.
9. Arlington Bowie (11-2): 10 straight wins for Volunteers.
10. Mansfield Legacy (12-5): Broncos rank No. 18 in Class 5A.
Others: Birdville, Justin Northwest, Arlington Lamar, Eaton, FW Arlington Heights, FW Trimble Tech, Crowley, Arlington Seguin, Burleson Centennial, Grapevine
