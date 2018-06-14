Ejection penalties one topic discussed at UIL Legislative Council meeting

The UIL Legislative Council met in Round Rock on Tuesday and proposed multiple rule changes that would start in 2018-19.

The Commissioner of Education must approve amendments passed by the UIL Legislative Council before they may take effect. If passed, changes would be effective Aug. 1.

EJECTIONS

One proposed amendment would be "strengthening penalties for players who are ejected from a contest."

If a football player was ejected, that player would miss the rest of the game and miss the first half of the following game.

If a player was ejected in any other sport, excluding soccer, than he or she would also miss all of the following game.

"This section does not alter the current point penalty structure for soccer player ejections as required by National Federation of State High School Associations Soccer playing rules, that is outlined in the soccer coaches manual," the UIL said in a press release.

In a case of an appeal, the UIL Executive Director may develop a process for appealing student ejections.

FOOTBALL PRACTICES

The proposal allows a team to have 18 practices in the spring over a course of 34 consecutive days versus just 30 consecutive days.

"This amendment would modify fall practice regulations and spring training for football as recommended and approved by the UIL Medical Advisory Committee," the UIL said in a press release.

FOOTBALL BROADCAST

The proposed amendment states that the UIL will permit one live video broadcast during Friday night games per season.

Under the previous rule, no live video broadcasts were allowed during the regular season on Friday.

"This amendment extends the pilot program that allows an exception to Section 868(c) by authorizing the UIL to approve one Friday night live telecast of a regular season football game or games. Both schools involved in any game to be broadcast must consent before being broadcast," the UIL said in a press release.

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL START DATES

Under the previous rule, "Scrimmage start dates for baseball and softball restrict the first date scrimmages can occur to the 18th Monday prior to the state baseball/softball tournament. This amendment would change this language to a date set forth by the UIL calendar and allow for scrimmages to start on the previous Saturday."

The proposed amendment states that schools in both sports shall not scrimmage prior to the date set forth by the UIL calendar, and not to exceed two scrimmages per week, Monday through Saturday.

Baseball scrimmages are subject to the one contest per school week limitation. Only one softball scrimmage is permitted between Monday and the end of the school day Friday.

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

The proposed amendment would allow for playoff series to play two games before a Friday.

Under the previous rule, a three-game playoff series couldn't play more than one game before the Friday of the specific weekend that the series began.

This would allow flexibility when facing challenges of weather, graduation, testing and prom.

FULL PRESS RELEASE