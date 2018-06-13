Local baseball prospect chooses college close to home over the major leagues

Arlington Lamar's Jose Gutierrez always had a dream of playing in the major leagues. But maybe a bigger dream of his was to be the first in his family to attend college in the U.S.

He chose the latter even after being drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 36th round of the MLB Draft on June 6.

"I always had an idea that I would've been drafted, but I just never knew what round," Gutierrez said. "I had heard numerous things from scouts."

A catcher and first baseman with the Vikings, Gutierrez will attend Dallas Baptist University. He said it was the perfect match.

Extremely grateful to the @Indians for drafting me, however I am standing by my commitment and attending Dallas Baptist first. #wearedbu pic.twitter.com/EGmLZZPYly — Jose Gutierrez (@JoseG2018) June 7, 2018

"It's close to home and I really trusted the coaches," Gutierrez said. "The campus is beautiful and at the end of the day it’s an amazing program that offered not only college education and competition, but an opportunity to strengthen my faith and get closer to the Lord."

Gutierrez was at home with his little brother when he got the call, but it wasn't until his Twitter started to blow up when he realized what had occurred.

"I didn't pick up originally because I wasn’t paying attention to my phone and my ringer hasn’t been working. When I checked my phone I had just seen my Twitter blowing up and I saw that I had a missed call and text from the scout," he said.

"I got calls before the draft saying maybe late first day, early second day as long as I was able to confirm that I’d sign, but that wasn’t something I could promise. Then I got a call in the 36th round which is when I just made my decision right then and there that I’d go to college. For me it gave me a chance to get the college experience, stay close to my family, excel and mature physically and mentally."

Gutierrez was born in Piedras Negras, Mexico before moving to Arlington at a young age. He started playing baseball when he was 4. He played catcher until his freshman year at Lamar when coaches moved him to first base.

Globe Life Park was the first stadium he had ever been to so his favorite team is the Rangers. His favorite player is Washington outfielder Bryce Harper.

"Seeing someone with that much passion for the game is something truly admirable," Gutierrez said.





Gutierrez was voted district freshman MVP in 2015, first team all-district as a sophomore and second team as a junior, when he hit .340 in 33 games. He had a team-high 33 hits and added nine doubles and 15 RBIs. The Vikings went 11-15 this season.

"Lamar had a ton of lessons for me which I took very seriously. The coaches made it great, too. Coach Damon Evans always cracking jokes with me and coach Brian Burkham who I could always talk baseball with for hours," Gutierrez said.

"My favorite year had to be my freshman year. We had Shane Buechele at the time who was always a great role model. I was also fighting for a starting spot against the seniors. I got it and they supported me and always pushed me to be better."