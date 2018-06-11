Inaugural Star-Telegram Tomlinson Honors salutes area's best high school athletes

More than 600 high school athletes, coaches, administrators and family members were in attendance on Monday night for the inaugural Star-Telegram’s Tomlinson Honors at Hurst Convention Center.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and TCU great LaDainian Tomlinson and the Star-Telegram partnered up to celebrate the best of the best in high school sports.

The Star-Telegram announced its players of the year — 21 in total — from 12 different male and female sports. In addition to players of the year, a male and female athlete, senior and coach of the year were awarded, bringing the total awards to 27.

Star-Telegram Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. and columnist Mac Engel emceed the event. After receiving their awards, the athletes got to participate in a meet-and-greet with Tomlinson.

Here are the winners:

Male Athlete, DaShaun White, Richland

Female Athlete, Kaitlyn Rogers, Weatherford

Male Senior, Alan Bowman, Grapevine

Female Senior, Julia Black, Keller

Male Coach, Jason Tucker, Haltom

Female Coach, Tina DeMichele, Keller Timber Creek

Baseball, Willie Rangel, Cleburne: The Texas Tech commit went 14-1 with a 0.70 ERA and 154 strikeouts.

Boys Basketball, Grant Sherfield, North Crowley: The UCLA commit was the District 4-6A Co-MVP after averaging 24 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Girls Basketball, Madison Williams, FW Trinity Valley: The Oklahoma signee and McDonald’s All-American averaged 25.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Football Offense, Stefan Cobbs, Keller Fossil Ridge: The Boise State signee recorded 67 catches for 1,332 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Football Defense, DaShaun White, Richland: The Oklahoma signee and U.S. Army All-American recorded 154 tackles, 21 for loss and six sacks.

Boys Golf, Caden Honea, Southlake Carroll: Runner-up at the Class 6A Region I tournament and shot a 146 at state.

Girls Golf, Anna Takahashi, Grapevine: Won district and regional individual titles and helped the Mustangs to a second straight 5A state championship.

Boys Soccer, Jose Ortiz, Arlington Sam Houston: The District 4-6A MVP scored an area-leading 42 goals.

Girls Soccer, Mitzy Guereca, Castleberry: Led the Lions to their best season with an area-leading 50 goals with 30 assists.

Softball, Dylann Kaderka, Keller: The left-handed pitcher went 25-2 with 175 strikeouts and a 1.20 ERA.

Boys Swimming, Jack LeVant, Southlake Carroll: The Stanford signee broke the state record in the 200 and 500 meter freestyle.

Girls Swimming, Hailey Hernandez, Southlake Carroll: Won the 6A state title in the 1-meter dive.

Boys Tennis, Riley Tran, Keller: Won the District 3-6A title, runner up at regional and was a state quarterfinalist.

Girls Tennis, Reilly Cleff, Grapevine: Won the regional tournament and was a state quarterfinalist.

Boys Track, Graydon Morris, Aledo: Won the 3200 and 1600 races at the 5A state meet, and won the 1600 at regional.

Girls Track, Jasmine Moore, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Defended her 5A state title in the triple jump and won her third-straight title in the long jump.

Volleyball, Kaitlyn Rogers, Weatherford: The Texas A&M Aggie set a single season school-record with 1,521 assists.

Boys Wrestling, Michael Kumlien, Justin Northwest: Went 61-3 and won the district, regional and state championship in the 138-pound weight class.

Girls Wrestling, Mattison Parker, Haslet Eaton: Went 64-3 and won the district, regional and state championship in the 138-pound weight class.

Boys Cross Country, Graydon Morris, Aledo: Won the gold medal in the 5A state meet and 5A Region I meet, and earned silver at the Foot Locker national finals.

Girls Cross Country, Julia Black, Keller: The Texas A&M signee finished runner-up at the 6A state meet and helped the Indians to a second-straight state title.