Warden, Southlake Carroll dominate to win 6A state title

Southlake Carroll started hot and never let up to win the Class 6A state title over San Antonio Reagan on Saturday at Dell Diamond.
Will Quillen hit a two-run triple in the top of the first and senior RHP Kyle Warden threw six-scoreless innings to beat the Rattlers 7-2.
Carroll (35-6) won its third state title and first since 2002. The Dragons were playing in their eighth baseball state tournament, tied with Jasper for most among this year’s qualifiers.
Quillen drove a 2-2 pitch to right center with two outs in the opening frame.
The Dragons extended their lead to 4-0 in the second with an RBI double from Cade Bell that scored courtesy runner Jaxon Osterberg. Cole Johnson grounded into a fielder’s choice that allowed Bell to cross the plate.
Johnson hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth to bring in Bell and make it 5-0.
Miami commit Jorge Figueroa, the hero in Friday’s semifinal game, drew a bases loaded walk to bring home Carroll’s sixth run.
The Dragons added another run in the top of the fifth on Reagan’s fourth error when the right fielder dropped a high fly ball hit by Adam Stephenson that would’ve ended the inning.
Warden (8-1), who signed with Weatherford College, allowed two runs on six hits in six innings. Stephenson came in relief and recorded the final three outs. Nik Millsap went 2 for 4 from the plate.
Reagan (37-8) scored in the seventh on a soft grounder to second and sac-fly to center. Both runs were charged to Warden. The Rattlers left nine runners on base.
