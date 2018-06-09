Haslet Eaton rallies against Forney to win 5A state title

Haslet Eaton’s journey the past three years came all together on Saturday with the Class 5A baseball state championship at Dell Diamond.

RHP Riley Taylor was brilliant in his final start of his career and the Eagles rallied with a three-run inning in the top of the fifth to beat Forney 4-1.

UT-Arlington signee Cade Winquest drew a one-out walk in the fifth. He was caught stealing at second, but was granted the base when the umpires called a balk on Forney LHP and Texas A&M commit Jonathan Childress.

After Jarod Seals walked, both Eaton runners stole a base and Zach Wilson’s RBI single to left field tied the game.

The Eagles took a 2-1 lead on their next batter when Sean Klein drove a 1-1 pitch up the middle to center.

With Klein on third, Childress was called for a second balk to extend Eaton’s lead to 3-1.

Eaton (34-9-1) added another run in the sixth on Brock Webber’s RBI single to second.

Taylor (12-2) allowed one run on three hits and seven strikeouts in a complete game.

Forney’s Ryland Kerby drew a lead-off walk in the bottom of the third. He advanced on a sacrifice bunt and scored two batters later on an RBI single from Sean Stephens, who drove an 0-1 pitch to left.

Childress (10-3) allowed four runs on six hits and seven strikeouts in five innings.

Forney (29-14-1) was attempting to become the fifth school to win UIL baseball and softball titles in the same year.

Check back for the full story and interviews