Late hit sends Southlake Carroll into 6A baseball final

Jorge Figueroa redeemed himself Friday during Southlake Carroll’s Class 6A state semifinal game in Round Rock.

The sophomore shortstop had the biggest hit of his career when he got the chance.

Figueroa, committed to Miami, hit a two-run double to deep left field in the bottom the sixth to send Carroll past Conroe The Woodlands 3-1 and into the 6A final at Dell Diamond.

“Really thankful I had the opportunity to come through with the big hit for my brothers and head to the state final,” he said.

The Dragons (34-6) advance to their first title game since 2008, 4 p.m. Saturday vs. the winner of San Antonio Reagan and Cypress Ranch.

The Highlanders (25-15-1) tied it in the fifth on Figueroa’s error at short with two outs.

“My brothers picked me up when I got back to the dugout,” Figueroa said.

Nik Millsap and Will Quillen recorded back-to-back singles in the bottom of the sixth and Figueroa hit a 2-0 fastball to the warning track near the scoreboard in left.

“I was looking for a fastball and that’s exactly what I got,” Figueroa said.

Senior RHP Nicco Cole gave up a single in the seventh, but finished off The Woodlands with his 10th strikeout and a ground out to second baseman Cade Bell.

Cole was brilliant in his final outing of his career – allowing one unearned run on three hits in a complete-game performance.

After both teams went scoreless through 2 1/2 innings, it was the Dragons that struck first in the bottom of the third.

Bell doubled to left with one out and scored two batters later when Cole Johnson hit a grounder to short and reached on an error.

Carroll had a chance in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead. The Dragons left runners on first and second.

Cole then struck out the side in the sixth. He finishes the season a perfect 13-0 and won all five playoff starts. He recorded a 0.73 ERA and 134 strikeouts.