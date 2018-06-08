Brock baseball eliminated by Beckville in 3A state semifinal

Brock brought up the tying run in the top of the seventh, but the Eagles were ultimately shut out by Beckville 4-0 in a Class 3A state semifinal game on Friday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

The Eagles (31-5-1) loaded the bases with two outs, but the Bearcats closed the door to advance to their second state title game in three years where they will face Clifton at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Beckville (35-4) got an RBI triple with one out in the first by Ben Bridges to take a 1-0 lead.

It was a pitcher's duel for most of the afternoon between Brock junior RHP Jase Lopez and Beckville senior RHP Trey Lindsay, but the Bearcats chased Lopez with three runs in the fifth.

Michael Mize tripled with one out and scored on an RBI single by Ethan Harris and Clayton Burnett added an RBI double to left.

Lopez allowed four runs on six hits and eight strikeouts in five innings. Lindsay allowed no runs on seven hits and nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Brock, which was in its first state tournament since 2012, left 10 runners on base while Beckville left seven.

Senior Cole Lightfoot went 3-for-4 to lead the Eagles. Senior Noah Nye went 2-for-4.