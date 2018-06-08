Here's a way-too-early 2019 MLB mock draft. Son of former Texas Ranger goes No. 1

The 2018 MLB draft ended on Wednesday, so why not look at a way-too-early mock draft for 2019?

Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com published his Top 10, and Colleyville Heritage 2019 SS/RHP Bobby Witt Jr. is the No. 1 overall pick to Baltimore. Witt, the son of former Texas Ranger Bobby Witt, is an Oklahoma commit.

Colleyville Heritage's Bobby Witt, left tags Grapevine's Andrew Gootos as he tries to steal second base during the fourth inning of Saturday's June 3, 2017 playoff baseball game three at Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Witt has been named to the Star-Telegram all-star team in back-to-back years. He has batted over .470 the past two seasons while recording 18 home runs, 93 RBIs and 92 runs scored.

Mayo: Had Witt been in the 2018 class, many thought he would be at or near the top of the first round. He'll get his chance a year from now. The Texas high schooler has five-tool potential with the ability to stay at shortstop long-term. One evaluator put at least a 60 (on the 20-to-80 scale) on all of his tools.

Baylor sophomore and former Keller standout Shea Langeliers is the No. 4 pick to Cincinnati.

Langeliers has started in all 113 games he's played in for Baylor. He has a career .281 average with 123 hits, 21 home runs and 82 RBIs. He owns a .993 fielding percentage.

Keller Indians catcher Shea Langeliers waits for the pitch during a game in May. Langeliers was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016 MLB draft, but chose to go to Baylor instead. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Langeliers removed his eligibility from the 2016 MLB Draft to come to Baylor, but was drafted by Toronto in the 34th round. He was defensive district MVP as a senior at Keller. He had a career .327 average with 31 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 74 RBI with the Indians.

Mayo: If Adley Rutschman is the top catcher in the class, Langeliers might not be far behind. He has excellent catch-and-throw skills with outstanding pop times to second. At the plate, he's quick to the ball and can drive it to all fields, with double-digit home runs in each of his first two seasons.

Coming in at No. 10 to Minnesota is TCU sophomore LHP Nick Lodolo.

Lodolo went 7-4 with a 4.32 ERA in 2018 for the Horned Frogs. He had 93 strikeouts in 77 innings. Lodolo went 5-1 with 72 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings as a freshman.

TCU starting pitcher Nick Lodolo, in action against West Virginia last week, was tagged with the loss Thursday at Texas. Lodolo gave up three runs in 52/3 innings. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Mayo: The big left-hander was the 41st overall pick of the Pirates in the 2016 Draft and opted to head to Texas Christian instead, where he's been in the rotation for two years running. He's been a bit up-and-down, but he does have a fastball that touches 95 mph and will flash a solid breaking ball. He's put on good weight in his college career, and there could be even more in the tank.

The Rangers would be No. 6, and Mayo predicts Texas drafts shortstop C.J. Abrams out of Blessed Trinity high school in Georgia. Abrams is committed to Alabama.

Mayo: If you're looking for a high-end athlete with ceiling, then Abrams might the prospect for you. He's a 70 runner with a plus arm, giving the Alabama commit every chance to play shortstop long-term. There's a lot to like with his offensive game as well, with a chance to hit for average and some pop as he physically matures.

TOP 10

1. Orioles: Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Colleyville (Texas) Heritage HS





2. White Sox: Adley Rutschman, C, Oregon State





3. Royals: Hunter Barco, LHP, The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.)





4. Reds: Shea Langeliers, C, Baylor





5. Marlins: Riley Greene, OF, Hagerty HS (Oviedo, Fla.)





6. Rangers: C.J. Abrams, SS, Blessed Trinity HS (Alpharetta, Ga.)





7. Blue Jays: Zack Thompson, LHP, Kentucky





8. Padres: Rece Hinds, SS/3B, Niceville (Fla.) HS





9. Mets: Matt Wallner, OF, Southern Miss





10. Twins: Nick Lodolo, LHP, Texas Christian



