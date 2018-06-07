You go girls! Three female programs bring home state titles at FW All Saints

There has been no shortage of excellence when it comes to Fort Worth All Saints' boys athletic programs.

Its football team has won six state titles since 2002. Its basketball program won it all in 2003 and baseball and boys soccer won titles in 2012.

This school year, though, was mostly about the school's girls programs, which won state titles in field hockey, volleyball and golf.

“For me and the department, we’ve had success on the boys side that elevated our program overall,” football coach and athletic director Aaron Beck said. “But it was fun to watch the girls do so well this year. It’s a true testament on the coaches and the support from the school and community.”

The field hockey team won its first title in program history. All Saints won the state tournament in Houston, capped off with a 4-2 win in the title game against Houston St. Agnes in October.

"It's crazy to think that three different girls teams won titles at All Saints," said incoming junior Cami Krzeminski. "Knowing that the girls were all able to accomplish such big things this year is something that we're all very proud of."

Senior-to-be Paige Wallach scored all six goals during the tourney and was named all-state along with Krzeminski, Olivia Chevreaux, Sophia Leidner and Perrin Williams.

“It’s really cool knowing that I got to play and be apart of something so big,” Wallach said. “I wasn’t expecting to score all the goals, but without my teammates I wouldn’t have been able to. I was really determined to win not only for my team, but also for our school, parents and coaches.”

Coach Dana Weaver has been with the program for 13 years, having come over from the east coast where she played four years at James Madison University in Virginia.

“After waiting 13 years, it was mind blowing,” said Weaver, who won her 100th career game in September. “We were all excited and were crying with joy. I’m so proud of them – it was definitely my favorite coaching moment of my life.”





The Saints finished 12-8-2. They were last in conference during the 2004 season – the year before Weaver arrived. She took over and they won conference in 2005. They were also SPC state runner-up in 2009.

“It feels incredibly awesome knowing we made program history,” Krzeminski said. “It didn’t kick in until a couple months after. We were all so proud of our team and what we’ve accomplished.”

Weaver started five freshman and three sophomores.

“I think it will help the girls just because they can say 'we’ve been there,'” she said. “But it will put a little pressure on us to do it again.”

The All Saints volleyball team won a TAPPS state title in November. All Saints Episcopal Courtesy

The volleyball team won its second state title in program history just two weeks later. The Saints won in five sets to beat San Antonio Holy Cross in the championship match.

Incoming senior and Tulane beach volleyball commit Ashton Mares was named to the state all-tournament team, first team all-state and district MVP.

“This team worked so hard this season,” said Mares, who recorded 16 kills and 14 digs in the title game. “Things were rocky at first, but when we finally started winning and clicking we knew we could go far.”

Samantha Selman (2018), Zoe Titus (2018) and Kelsie Selman (2020) were also named to the state all-tournament team.

“This was an ultimate team,” said coach Jacob Hanan, who was in his first year with All Saints. “I’ve coached some great players, but these kids were something to watch. As a coach, it was so gratifying to see.”

Mares finished the year with 701 kills, 823 digs and 83 aces. Kelcie Selman won district setter of the year while Titus was defensive MVP.

“Most of us didn’t expect to be as emotional as we were, but it was such an amazing moment that my team will never forget,” Mares said.

The All Saints girls golf team won a TAPPS state title on May 2. All Saints Episcopal Courtesy

The girls golf team capped off the trifecta with its first state title in program history on May 2. All Saints won by 15 strokes in Killeen and were led by a fifth-place finish from Blair Bagley (2021). Riley Weeden (2018) made a hole-in-one.

"It was a big deal to win state," coach Jim Osborne said. "I've had teams in the past that got close, but this bunch was able to put it all together. It was a lot of fun."

Osborne started the golf program 20 years ago. He said he started out with one girl. Now at least 15 try out.

"It's very unique for a school to have three different girls teams win state," he said. "It says a lot about the coaching and the way we accept our roles. It's one of the most dedicated coaching staffs I've seen. We care about our sports and our kids."

The Saints also won the district tournament and came in second at regional. Bagley placed third and second, respectively.

"They went out and performed," Osborne said. "They got a chance to play all year long in TAPPS so that made a big difference for them."

All Saints had much success in 2017-18. The football team went to the state semifinals. Caleb Silvia (2018) finished out his high school career by winning his second-straight wrestling state title.

“Our kids are multi-sport athletes, which make them more well-rounded,” Beck said. “I couldn’t be more excited with our programs moving forward.”

But it all comes back to the growth of female athletics.

“It puts female sports on the map at All Saints. It’s mostly about football in Texas, but now we can say that we can compete like the boys and winning has created a buzz around the community,” Weaver said. “Some of the younger kids are excited to play sports when they get to high school.”

Added Wallach: "It's really awesome that the girls sports at All Saints have made this huge step and hopefully it's inspired everyone from other schools to see the determination we have."