Here are the local softball and baseball players that will play in upcoming all-star games

Brock junior Landry Felts and Jessica Leek were selected to play in the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-star softball game at Workman Complex in Arlington during the week of July 9.

Felts and Leek were selected to the 4A-1A Red team.

Both girls helped the Eagles to a district title and their third-straight state tournament appearance.

Felts was featured in Sports Illustrated after hitting two grand slams in one inning against Cisco.

Forney junior Caleigh Cross will play for the red team in the 6A-5A all-star game. Cross helped the Jackrabbits win the 5A state title on Saturday, their first softball championship in program history.

Wylie junior Bella Dayton is also on the red team.

The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all star game will be June 16 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. The 4A-2A game will be 10 a.m. The 6A-5A is at 1 p.m.

4A-2A (North)

P Bryce Hackett, Kennedale

6A-5A (North)

P Mason Englert, Forney

P Mason Meeks, Lake Dallas

C Colby Seltzer, Eaton

1B Coleton Hinkle, Colleyville Heritage

1B Connery Peters, Joshua

2B Cade Bell, Southlake Carroll

2B Javier Torres, Cleburne

3B Robert Shaw, Mansfield

OF Blake Covin, Marcus

At Large Braden Carmichael, Prosper

Coach Chad Berry, Aledo

Coach Jon Rusetenhaven, Grand Prairie