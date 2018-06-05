College football powerhouse offers local 2020 standout

The Oklahoma Sooners have offered Keller Central 2020 ATH D.J. Graham.

Graham is a 4-star prospect that plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Chargers.

He holds 13 offers from Notre Dame, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia and more. He's the No. 20 ATH in the nation and No. 29 overall prospect in the state, and projected to commit with LSU, per 247Sports.

In two seasons with Central, Graham has recorded 60 catches, 1,084 yards and 9 TDs. He recorded 33 tackles, 3 INTs and 9 pass deflections last season.

Graham was voted district offensive newcomer of the year in 2016 as a freshman.