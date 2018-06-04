From tragedy to fairytale ending: Forney has softball season to remember

For the past 12 months, the softball team at Forney High School has suffered pain no one should experience. If you play, watch or cover softball in DFW, you should be familiar with their story.

It’s such an incredible journey, it ought to be a movie.

Emily Galiano, a freshman during the 2017 softball season, was killed after a team dinner when she was struck by a Jeep driven by a teammate. This came a few days before the Jackrabbits were set to play a three-game series against Mansfield Lake Ridge in the Class 5A Region II semifinals.

.@ForneyHS lost 14-yr-old @emily_galiano last week in a tragic accident. But her softball teammates play on, in her honor. #PrayersForEmily pic.twitter.com/WcjcB8tSaa — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 23, 2017

Galiano was a teammate, player, friend, family member, daughter and twin; her sister Madison Galiano played on the junior varsity team in 2017 while Emily was on varsity playing outfield.

Lake Ridge gave Forney players roses during Game 1. Colleyville Heritage was just one of a few schools that hosted softball playoff games and donated proceeds to the Galiano family.

may 16, 2017 at 9:21pm i lost my bestfriend, sister, wombmate, teammate, etc, rest easy baby. everything i do is for you now i love you pic.twitter.com/2Tx0zQlFez — madison galiano (@GalianoMadison) May 17, 2017

Forney would lose Game 1 to Lake Ridge, but came back to advance to the regional finals vs. eventual state champ The Colony.

Former Oklahoma softball great Lauren Chamberlain was among the many that tweeted or shared Forney’s story and what Emily meant to so many people.

Fast-forward to this season, and it was all about Em for Forney, so much so that the team's motto was "Play for Em."

The Jackrabbits had talent up and down the lineup to finish what it started in 2017. Hannah Holdbrook, Trinity Cannon, Sam Coker, Savanna DesRochers, Vanessa Hollingsworth, Sadie Hewitt, Tatum Stover, Caleigh Cross – the list goes on. Cannon is a Texas A&M commit. DesRochers is committed to Kansas. Holdbrook is committed to Arkansas Monticello. You get the idea.

Got her some bling bling to go with her halo and wings. We love and miss you more than words can describe but we know we will see you again. Never goodbye just see ya later #playforem pic.twitter.com/pX4EazeWOs — Trinity Cannon (@trincannon) June 4, 2018

We had to make a very important pit stop on the way to Channel 5 News tonight to thank our MVA “Most Valuable Angel”. pic.twitter.com/qKkYQ8A2xy — FHSSoftball (@Forneysoftball) June 4, 2018

They ended their season with a 25-game winning streak, which was capped off with the Class 5A state title on Saturday. It was the program’s fourth trip to state, but first championship trophy. It didn't come easy.

Forney knocked out defending champ The Colony in the area round. During Game 2, the Jackrabbits turned a double play that clinched the sweep and 4-3 victory.





Ironically they won by the same score and got the final out at third base again (both times the final throw came from Cannon) to clinch the regional final versus Hallsville.

Barbers Hill had the bases loaded with two outs in the fourth during a 1-0 deficit in the state semis on Friday. A hard hit went to Holdbrook in right and she was able to throw out the batter at first to help Forney keep the lead.

One of Forney's plays was so great that it made SportsCenter's Top 10. It happened in the state title game against Richmond Foster, which had two on and the tying run at the plate... with two outs.

Foster had two on and the tying run at the plate – down to its final out.

A foul ball went down the third base line and looked to be unplayable. Running as fast as she ever has from left field, Tedder made the catch against the fence – her body nearly flipping over. Cross and Hollingsworth instantly realized the ball was in her glove and the celebration was on.

383 days ago i’d never thought i’d be where i am today. after all the hard work, we did something that’s never been done before in Forney. i could not be more blessed to have such a great team. thanks for molding me into the person i am today. {ps. that was for you sissy} pic.twitter.com/0Sp1JydPxy — madison galiano (@GalianoMadison) June 3, 2018

It was the No 2. play on SportsCenter.

DesRochers was named tourney MVP and made the state all-tournament team with Cannon, Cross, Tedder, Holdbrook and Coker.

Forney finished 33-6.

couldn’t have done it without the angel by our side #eg6 https://t.co/Nyfhvz7ZPm — teddy (@caroline830) June 3, 2018

Awesome having @Forneysoftball in-studio at @NBCDFW w/ @PaulJonesNBC5 tonight... After losing a teammate a year ago in a tragedy, they rallied together and won the school’s first-ever state championship... pic.twitter.com/1yhI9IJIED — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) June 4, 2018

The entire team took a trip to see Emily after the win. Her sister placed the state medal on her sister’s tombstone.

"Sis likes the bling," she said.

You couldn't write a better script. It’s your move Hollywood.

STATE CHAMPS With the best team that I could ever have. I love each and everyone one of y’all and I am so proud of everyone! It was all for for you Em we love you so much sweet girl! #playforem #FinishedWhatWeStarted #JACKSTOOKSTATE pic.twitter.com/Wbgx7LY6is — han (@HannahHoldbrook) June 2, 2018

WE JUST MADE HISTORY IN FORNEY TEXAS!!! 5A STATE CHAMPS!! I can truly and honestly say Emily was with us every step of the way!! we just got her some bling bling!! love y’all big #playforem #wefinishedthefight #wedidthat #sisterhood #champs pic.twitter.com/zpxnPybFQn — Trinity Cannon (@trincannon) June 2, 2018

122 year curse has been broken, your looking at the 5A state champions right hereit was all for you em baby you the real MVP @GalianoMadison pic.twitter.com/NYH9IXfWXy — sav (@itsavanna2) June 2, 2018

FORNEY SOFTBALL TEAM ARE STATE CHAMPS! we finished what we started & played for you Em! i couldn’t have asked for a better team & coaching staff to end my softball career with. i’m so proud of my team & love all of y’all! #EG6 #PlayforEm pic.twitter.com/yoxEmNpiz6 — britt (@brittanyyy_lee) June 3, 2018